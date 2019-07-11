Sequoia Adds Officials from Army, Air Force, CIA to New Strategic Advisory Board

RESTON, Va., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sequoia Holdings LLC, a leading provider of software engineering solutions for the defense and intelligence communities, tapped Retired Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Anderson, Air Force Gen. Norton A. Schwartz, and Teresa L. Smetzer as the first three members of its new strategic advisory board.

"We're excited to partner with this talented group of professionals, who have deep knowledge of the defense and intelligence sectors," said Chris Brady, co-founder of private equity firm Chart National, L.P. and a member of Sequoia's board of directors. "Their counsel will be invaluable in determining Sequoia's strategic direction."

Retired Lt. Gen. Anderson was deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7 of the U.S. Army. For over 38 years, he commanded units from platoon to corps in Panama, Albania, Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Gen. Schwartz is president and CEO of Business Executives for National Security. From 2008 to 2012 he was chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force.

Ms. Smetzer is CEO of Smetzer Associates LLC and former director of digital futures of the CIA's Directorate of Digital Innovation. She has over 30 years of combined experience in the private sector and the CIA, where she retired from this year. Smetzer was awarded the CIA's Distinguished Intelligence Medal in 2001.

"We're grateful to welcome Joe, Norty, and Teresa to our team," said T. Richard Stroupe, Jr., CEO of Sequoia. "Their wisdom and insight will help Sequoia become an even more effective partner for the U.S. government."

In addition to Brady and Stroupe, Sequoia's board of directors includes Joseph R. Wright, chairman of Chart National's advisory board and former director of the Office of Management and Budget; Meroe Park, former executive director of the CIA; and John O'Connor, chairman and CEO of J.H. Whitney Investment Management.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is an award-winning, employee-owned provider of high-end software development and engineering services centered on improving the analysis, collection, collaboration and sharing of data. Sequoia provides engineering and cloud orchestration solutions to the national security sector, including the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. For more information, visit www.sequoiainc.com.

