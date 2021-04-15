Sequoia Expands Its Return to Work Center to Help Companies Manage Vaccination and COVID-19 Reporting Requirements, and Provide Greater Flexibility in Office Scheduling

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Consulting Group, a tech-enabled consulting and services company, today announced key updates to its Return to Work Center™, giving companies even more tools to successfully manage the transition back to a healthy, productive workplace, while protecting their business at a time of complex regulation.

The software, launched last summer on Sequoia's People Platform, is a comprehensive solution that helps companies manage the transition back to the office and adapt to changing conditions, with more flexibility and enhanced capabilities such as:

Vaccine Management

Track vaccinated employees and store employee vaccination records to aid decision-making about reopening and scheduling.

Conduct clinical reviews of employee vaccination records with Sequoia's partner Rightway Healthcare.

Enhanced Flexibility in Scheduling

Access to a central hub for managing cohorts, office reservations, employee self-screening, and QR code check-ins to ensure a safe workplace.

Trace potential location exposure should an employee test positive for COVID-19, and leverage insights from a streamlined dashboard on Sequoia HRX.

Dynamic Policy Generation

Create customized return to the office policies powered by Wilson Sonsini's SixFifty that factors in all legal considerations, including state and federal legislation.

that factors in all legal considerations, including state and federal legislation. Communication about this policy and acknowledgments area easily shared with employees via Sequoia's top-rated PX mobile app.

Support for Testing and Screening

Access to quality testing and care when and where employees need it through a partnership with One Medical .

. Receive alerted when there are positive or missing COVID-19 tests. Should an outbreak occur, easy-to-use online templates help companies meet reporting requirements and stay compliant.

What's more, the experience is fully customizable, from self-screening questions to the messaging employees see when they open the app, to ensure it's the right fit for your company.

"With the complex web of new legislation, expanded access to vaccines, and a greater appetite for flexible remote work, much has changed for companies transitioning back to the workplace," says Greg Golub, founder and CEO of Sequoia Consulting Group. "These new features in Sequoia's Return to Work Center provide companies with even more flexibility and essential tools for creating and executing the playbook they need to safely and efficiently return employees to the office."

Golub added, "We're happy to be able to provide the framework, support, and guidance our clients need to adapt to changing conditions and confidently navigate this challenging new world of work."

The RTW Center is just one offering on Sequoia's People Platform that provides a range of services and solutions to take care of companies' healthcare, wellbeing, risk management, and HR & payroll outsourcing.

About Sequoia Consulting Group

Sequoia Consulting Group is a tech-enabled consulting and services company that provides benefits, HR, payroll, and risk management solutions for people-centric employers with 20 to 20,000 people. The Sequoia People Platform centralizes workforce data and helps companies navigate complex issues so they can maximize their investment in people whether they are in office, distributed, or global. For two decades, Sequoia has been working with companies to balance the needs of their business with the needs of their people.

Sequoia Consulting Group has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Tempe, and Bangalore. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

