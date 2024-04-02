Sequoia Financial Group Acquires Houston-based AltruVista, Expanding Wealth Management Services for Entrepreneurs

AKRON, Ohio, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group, LLC (Sequoia), a leading SEC-registered wealth manager with more than $18 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, today announced it has acquired AltruVista, LLC (AltruVista), an SEC-registered investment advisor that provides independent and holistic financial planning and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. The transaction closed March 31. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1991, Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia provides asset management and wealth planning services across the wealth continuum—from individuals to family offices—with locations throughout the United States.

Houston-based AltruVista has more than $310 million in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Founded in 2009 by CEO Ali Nasser, AltruVista provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth integration services to high-net-worth business owners and families. Nasser will become a shareholder of Sequoia, continue to support clients, and collaborate with Sequoia advisors on his proprietary Wealth Integration System for Entrepreneurs™.

"AltruVista specializes in crafting customized planning solutions for entrepreneurs and business owners," said Tom Haught, founder and CEO of Sequoia. "The foundation for this partnership is based on a long-standing relationship with Ali, mutual respect, and a shared vision for providing unparalleled client support to fuel the success of business owners."

"I have known and admired Sequoia for over a decade. Sequoia's 'Built for You' client philosophy matches our vision and values, and our new partnership will bring significant benefits to our clients and team," Nasser said. "Our intellectual property for entrepreneurs, combined with Sequoia's infrastructure and investment platform, creates a premier offering for business owners across the U.S."

With the new Houston location, Sequoia now has 14 offices in eight states. Sequoia has grown organically and through acquisitions to expand its services and geographic footprint. In 2023, Sequoia announced four acquisitions, including Zeke Capital Advisors , Cirrus Wealth Management , Affinia Financial Group , and M Capital Advisors .

Sequoia was named by Barron's as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year. The ranking is based on assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics.

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal advisor to Sequoia. Boyar Miller, LLP served as legal advisor to AltruVista. Republic Capital Group served as financial advisor to AltruVista.

About AltruVista

Founded in 2009, AltruVista helps business owners navigate the intersection of life planning and wealth planning. AltruVista guides entrepreneurs in crystallizing goals, aligning plans, and integrating professional advisor teams. Its founder, Ali Nasser, is author of The Business Owners Dilemma, an Amazon best seller. For more information, visit www.altruvistawealth.com.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group, LLC, founded in 1991, takes a client-centered approach to providing wealth management services, including asset management, estate and retirement planning, fiduciary consulting, and family office. Sequoia builds and maintains strong relationships that emphasize long-term planning to help clients reach their financial and life goals. Sequoia was named by Barron's as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year. Sequoia had more than $18 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. For more information, visit www.sequoia-financial.com .

SOURCE Sequoia Financial Group, LLC