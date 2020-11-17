Sequoia Financial Group Appoints Chad Roope as Chief Investment Officer

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group, a registered investment advisor with more than $5 billion in client assets, today announced that Chad Roope, CFA, has joined the firm as chief investment officer, effective immediately.

Before joining Sequoia Financial, Roope was chief investment officer and portfolio manager for Fundamentum, the in-house asset management arm of Stratos Wealth Partners, which oversees about $16 billion in client assets. Earlier Roope was vice president, investment management for ValMark Securities in Cleveland; a portfolio consultant for Charles Schwab in Denver; and an investment strategies specialist for Colton Groome & Co. in Asheville, N.C.

"Chad has extensive expertise in managing complex investment strategies for wealth management clients, and we are pleased to have him join our growing team," said Tom Haught, president and CEO, Sequoia Financial.

"I'm delighted to lead the accomplished asset management team at Sequoia Financial in delivering high quality investment solutions and insights to help our clients achieve their financial goals," Roope said.

Roope resides in Hudson, Ohio. He received a bachelor's degree in finance from Western Carolina University and holds the Series 66 license. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of CFA Society of Cleveland and CFA Institute.

Russell Moenich, who previously served as chief investment officer for Sequoia Financial, remains with the firm as an investment strategy consultant.

About Sequoia

Founded in 1991, Sequoia Financial Group, LLC takes a client-centered approach to providing comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services, including asset management, estate and retirement planning, fiduciary consulting and family wealth. Sequoia is committed to exceptional client service by building and maintaining strong relationships that emphasize long-term planning to help clients reach their financial and life goals. Recently named one of America's Top RIAs by Barron's, Sequoia has more than 90 employees in Ohio, Florida and Michigan. Learn more here: https://www.sequoia-financial.com/. Sequoia, with more than $5 billion in client assets as of Oct. 31, 2020, is backed by Kudu Investment Management, an independent provider of permanent capital solutions to asset and wealth managers.

Investment advisory services offered through Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

SOURCE Sequoia Financial Group

Related Links

https://www.sequoia-financial.com

