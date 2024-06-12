Sequoia Financial Group Hires Wealth Management Veteran Chris Thom as Chief Strategy and Partnerships Officer

AKRON, Ohio, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group, LLC (Sequoia), a leading SEC-registered wealth manager with more than $18 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, has hired Chris Thom, CFP®, as chief strategy and partnerships officer. Thom is a member of the executive committee, reporting to Tom Haught, CEO and founder of Sequoia Financial Group.

In this newly created role, Thom is responsible for leading efforts to build upon Sequoia Financial's current strategic business partnerships. Sequoia is an active member of the custodial referral programs of Fidelity and Schwab and has had a successful collaboration with the accounting firm of Cohen & Company for more than 30 years. He will also lead brand strategy for the firm and oversee Sequoia's marketing efforts.

With more than 20 years of wealth management experience, Thom joins Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia Financial from RWA Wealth Partners, where he served as a partner, director of business development, and head of wealth services. Earlier, he was a divisional vice president, wealth planning group, for Edelman Financial Engines, senior vice president at Schwab Wealth Advisory, and director of wealth management for USAA.

"Chris is a well-rounded leader with experience building and managing referral partnerships with professional services firms. We are excited to have him on our leadership team, where he will be instrumental in guiding our strategy, partnerships and marketing initiatives," Haught said.

Sequoia Financial Group offers services to clients across the wealth continuum, including several specialized resource groups focused on business owners, medical professionals, and special-needs planning, among others. In 2023, Sequoia Financial was named by Barron's as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year. The ranking is based on assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group, LLC, founded in 1991, takes a client-centered approach to providing wealth management services, including asset management, estate and retirement planning, fiduciary consulting, and family wealth. Sequoia builds and maintains strong relationships that emphasize long-term planning to help clients reach their financial and life goals. Sequoia was named by Barron's as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year. Sequoia had more than $18 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. For more information, visit www.sequoia-financial.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

On September 18, 2023, Sequoia placed 41st on this list for the year 2023. Barron's weighs dozens of qualitative and quantitative components, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, regulatory record of the advisors and firms, succession planning, technology spending, and staff diversity based on a 102 question survey. Investment performance isn't an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment-picking abilities. No fees in any years awarded were paid or incurred to receive this recognition. $0 was spent in 2023, $6,940 in 2022 and $8,500 was spent in 2021 for marketing collateral associated with the award to be used on social media, our website, and email signatures.

