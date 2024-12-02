Sequoia Financial Group Plots Western Expansion Following Completion of Wealth Management Partnership with Eide Bailly

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group, LLC (Sequoia Financial), an SEC-registered wealth manager with $21.5 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of Sept. 30, 2024, and Eide Bailly LLP, a top 20 national accounting firm, have completed their previously announced strategic partnership. As part of the agreement, Sequoia Financial has acquired Eide Bailly's wealth management practice, adding 22 employees and $1.6 billion in assets as it plans to expand in the western United States, where Eide Bailly has a significant presence.

Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia Financial currently has 16 offices in nine states, primarily in the Midwest, East and Southeast U.S. regions. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, Eide Bailly has 40 U.S. offices, with a major footprint in the western United States.

Sequoia Financial plans to roll out its branded wealth management operations in Eide Bailly offices in markets including Los Angeles, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. The firm also aims to hire as many as 40 advisors in 2025 as it expands its presence west of the Mississippi River and intends to boost its acquisition efforts in key wealth management markets there.

Following the partnership agreement with Eide Bailly, Brad Kelley, previously principal and wealth leader for Eide Bailly Advisors, is now an executive vice president of corporate development for Sequoia Financial, responsible for leading joint initiatives between the two firms. He reports to Chris Thom, executive vice president and chief strategy & partnerships officer.

Brett Meyer, CFA, previously investment strategy director for Eide Bailly Advisors, is now head of investor relations for Sequoia Financial's investment research team, reporting to Nick Zamparelli, chief investment officer. Meyer is responsible for content and messaging for the firm's public and private investment platform.

"We expect our partnership with Eide Bailly to reap significant benefits as we deliver expanded accounting and wealth management services to each other's clients throughout the country," said Tom Haught, CEO of Sequoia Financial.

Sequoia Financial has been serving individuals and families since 1991. The firm launched Sequoia Sentinel in 2023 to expand its family office services. The firm's tailored services include asset management, tax management, wealth transfer, asset transactions, and charitable planning to meet the challenges inherent to generational wealth. It also has expertise in executive compensation, estate planning dynamics, family governance, and special-needs planning.

