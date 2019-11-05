Sequoia Financial Group Recognized by Schwab Advisor Services with 2019 Best-in-Business IMPACT Award™

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group (Sequoia) was honored yesterday by Schwab Advisor Services with the 2019 Best-in-Business IMPACT Award™. Sequoia provides passionate, fee-based services to clients seeking comprehensive planning - with an eye for detail and a flair for the inventive. Sequoia's ability to innovate across operations and grow while determined to provide exceptional client value earned it the Best-in-Business IMPACT Award™. Today, Sequoia has offices in Ohio, Michigan, and Florida and has doubled its AUM in the past five years. The firm was acknowledged at Schwab IMPACT®, the nation's largest and longest-running annual gathering of independent advisors.

"I could not be more proud of this firm, and more importantly, this team. It is their teamwork, commitment to excellence, and dedication to our core values that is larger than any individual contribution and has continued to drive our growth. We've worked diligently to recruit and retain what we believe to be the brightest talent in our field and coupled it with a commitment to leveraging technology in pursuit of a single goal: delivering unparalleled service to our clients. This recognition honors and underscores years of hard work. We are honored to stand among the giants in our industry," stated Thomas Haught, President of Sequoia Financial Group.

As Schwab describes, the IMPACT Awards® are given each year to independent advisor firms that have demonstrated excellence through leadership, innovative business practices, client dedication, and fresh thinking. The categories include the Best-in-Business IMPACT Award™, the Pacesetter IMPACT Award™, the Trailblazer IMPACT Award™, and the Best-in-Retirement Business IMPACT Award™. The Best-in-Business IMPACT Award goes to an independent investment advisory firm that has been in business for at least 10 years, has a track record of growth and excellence, and uses technology solutions to help expand market reach, responsiveness, and operational efficiencies.

Sequoia focuses their energies on the success of their clients and employees. A main ingredient to that success is their talented team. They seek to attract and retain the highest quality team members by creating a culture of collaboration and teamwork. The organization demonstrates the value they place on their employees by investing in their individual development and by building an enduring, durable firm, for talented people who are willing to subjugate their ego, collaborate, and work together for the benefit of the client.

Sequoia uses technology to create a cohesive experience—both internally for its operations and externally for its clients. For the Sequoia team, technology only works if it serves their clients. Far beyond just efficiency, technology has been utilized to provide a comprehensive view of the client's individual circumstances and goals, helping advisory teams to create a consistent, high-quality experience unique to each client. Developments in technology have provided great insight, allowing clients greater access to, and involvement in, their financial wellness. Leveraging technology is vital to the firm's continuing growth.

Chief growth officer, Leon LaBrecque, says, "We want to continuously improve in every regard. Our vision is to enrich the lives of everyone we encounter. That includes our clients, employees and stakeholders."

Winning firms were selected by a panel of independent judges and part of the award, Schwab will make a donation of $15,000 to the winners preferred charity or organization. Sequoia Financial Group has been a loyal supporter of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank for many years, making important contributions of funds, Board of Directors leadership and employee involvement. The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and food banks across the country leverage donations and streamline distribution for their network of hunger-relief partners. This enables network partners to focus on what they do best: distributing emergency food to individuals and families who need it most. In addition to the $15,000 to the Akron Canton Foodbank, Sequoia will be matching that donation to be allocated to foodbanks in Michigan and Florida – where other Sequoia offices are located to support those communities.

In partnership with Sequoia Financial Group and Schwab, the Foodbank will launch the Best in Service Awards in 2020 to serve as a capacity-building initiative for its network of partner programs. The funding allocated to this initiative will support the ongoing efforts to build the overall capacity of the Foodbank's network by offering a number of sub-grants to its partners. Specifically, the award will help network partners: by providing equipment to help them distribute more food and by alleviating transportation barriers that prevent partners from sourcing more food.

"We are grateful to be awarded this donation in honor of Sequoia Financial Group's recognition as Best-in-Business from Schwab Advisor Services." said Dan Flowers, President and CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. "I believe that Sequoia Financial Group is everything that you would want in a partner. Their generosity is remarkable and their high level business practices are an inspiration to me and could be an example to organizations in any sector. Sequoia has a long-standing commitment to helping our neighbors struggling with hunger, and with this investment, the Foodbank and our network of partner programs will be able to distribute more food to those who need it the most."

"It's an honor to be recognized by Schwab for their Best-in-Business IMPACT Award™," said Haught. "Our dynamic world requires us to be able to adapt to change. We embrace this change and look forward to working with our clients, our team and our community partners to enrich lives." For Sequoia Financial Group, enriching lives is what it's all about."

About Sequoia Financial Group, LLC

Founded in Ohio in 1991, Sequoia Financial Group, LLC (www.sequoia-financial.com) takes a client-centered approach to providing comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services, including asset management, estate & retirement planning, fiduciary consulting and family wealth. Sequoia is committed to exceptional client service by building and maintaining strong relationships that emphasize long-term planning to help clients reach their financial and life goals. Today, Sequoia has over 90 employees in offices throughout Ohio, Florida and Michigan. Sequoia Financial Group, LLC, is not owned or affiliated with Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. ("Schwab"), and its personnel are not employees or agents of Schwab. The information provided and the views expressed by the Registered Investment Advisor and their representatives are their own, without endorsement or verification by Schwab, and some statements have been edited. Investment advisory services offered through Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

About IMPACT Awards®

The Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.'s IMPACT Awards® program recognizes excellence in the business of independent financial advice. Nominees are evaluated and selected by a panel of prominent leaders from both the business world and the financial services industry. For more information on the IMPACT Awards® program, visit http://impact.schwab.com/awards/. The IMPACT Award® is not a referral to, endorsement or recommendation of, or testimonial for the advisor with respect to its investment advisory or other services. Schwab Advisor Services® serves independent investment advisors and includes the custody, trading, and support services of Schwab. Independent investment advisors are not owned by, affiliated with, or supervised by Schwab. The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is not affiliated with or employed by Schwab. This is not and should not be construed as a recommendation, endorsement, or sponsorship by Schwab.

