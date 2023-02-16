Sequoia Financial Group to Acquire Zeke Capital Advisors, Forming Wealth Manager With $15 Billion in Client Assets

AKRON, Ohio and BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group, LLC (Sequoia) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Zeke Capital Advisors, LLC (Zeke). The transaction, expected to close on Feb. 28, will create a firm with more than $15 billion in client assets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia provides asset management and financial planning services across the wealth spectrum—from individuals to family offices—with locations throughout the central and southeastern U.S. Sequoia was named by Barron's as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year. The firm, founded by Tom Haught in 1991, manages more than $10 billion in assets and employs more than 180 people.

Zeke, founded in 2008 in Berwyn, Pa. by veteran fund manager Edward Antoian, is a multi-family office firm that provides generational family wealth management to individuals, families, and foundations. Led by Antoian and Gee Smith, partner and president, Zeke has more than $5 billion in assets under management and advisement and 28 employees.

The acquisition will double the size of Sequoia's Family Wealth practice, both in assets under management and in client households, with the combined teams offering a full suite of services to ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions. Zeke's highly credentialed research team brings decades of experience in delivering unique investment opportunities to clients.

"We are excited to partner with Ed Antoian, Gee Smith, and their talented team," said Haught, Sequoia's CEO. "Together, we will broaden and deepen Sequoia's Family Wealth practice, add to our full-service team of Family Wealth advisors, and enhance the range of our investment offerings as we expand our role within this strategic market."

"After a thorough search for the right partner, Sequoia emerged as the ideal firm to support Zeke's mission of serving multi-generational families," Antoian said. "Joining Sequoia's successful Family Wealth practice will help ensure our clients will be in great hands for generations to come."

Zeke will begin operating under the Sequoia Financial Group brand on March 1, 2023. Antoian and Smith will remain actively involved with the firm.

Annie McCauley, Sequoia's chief client experience officer, added "This is an investment in and for our clients, who will all directly benefit from the sophistication of Zeke's portfolio advisory team."

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal advisor to Sequoia. Cambridge International Partners was financial advisor and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP served as legal advisor to Zeke.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group, LLC, founded in 1991, takes a client-centered approach to providing wealth management services, including asset management, estate and retirement planning, fiduciary consulting, and family wealth. Sequoia builds and maintains strong relationships that emphasize long-term planning to help clients reach their financial and life goals. For more information about Sequoia's Family Wealth practice, visit http://sequoiafamilywealth.com

About Zeke Capital Advisors

Established in 2008, Zeke Capital Advisors, LLC is a multi-family office dedicated to providing informed investment advice, customized portfolio management, holistic wealth planning, direct investment opportunities, and comprehensive service to individuals, families, and foundations. For more information, visit https://zekecapital.com.

