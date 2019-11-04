Sequoia Grove Celebrates 40th Harvest with Sustainability Certification

Sequoia Grove Winery is dedicated to sustainable agriculture and has recently become certified in Napa Green Land and Fish-Friendly Farming for their estate vineyards. These latest certifications, combined with the winery's recent re-certification as a Napa Green Winery, demonstrate an estate that is deeply committed to environmentally-responsible practices throughout its entire operation.

Sequoia Grove Winery is taking its environmental message beyond the winery by joining 1% for the Planet®. As a 1% for the Planet® member, Sequoia Grove Winery has committed to donating 1% of sales from its Vineyard Series wines to the nonprofit Save the Redwoods League.

"For us, the coastal redwood tree is more than just our brand icon; it's a symbol of persistence, fortitude and interconnectedness," explains Steve Bowden, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "These magnificent trees represent a true sense of place along a narrow strip of the California coast, just like our Vineyard Series wines. We are proud to partner with these great organizations to protect and preserve habitat for endangered old and new-growth sequoia groves."

From the very beginning, Sequoia Grove Winery was recognized as an innovator with a focus on quality. Early accolades included "Best American Cabernet Sauvignon" in the American Wine Competition for both 1985 and 1987. Fast-forward to today - the winery is still family-owned and continues to push the envelope in quality. Countless 90+ point scores have been bestowed upon Sequoia Grove's Napa Valley and Vineyard-designate Cabernet Sauvignons and the 2015 Napa Valley Cabernet was a Wine Spectator "Top 100 Wines" award winner.

"We are extremely excited to be celebrating our 40th harvest," explains Rick Bonitati, President of Sequoia Grove Winery. "Over the last few years, the winery has focused efforts on improvements across all facets of the operation including precision farming techniques, viticulture, sustainability and the replanting of the estate vineyards. Now with the new winemaking and educational facilities, our dedicated team is even further inspired to continue our mission to produce wines of distinction and provide an exceptional Napa Valley experience for our guests. We've only just begun to see the results of this undertaking; the future looks very promising."

The property improvements continue with a completely re-imagined educational facility and accompanying guest experience. Under the direction of Executive Chef Britny Maureze, the Sequoia Grove educational program provides guests with comprehensive wine and food pairing discussions, focusing on the versatility of Cabernet Sauvignon as a pairing varietal. With a diverse selection of educational experiences being offered, from the recently-added and highly-acclaimed "Terroir Tasting" featuring vineyard-designate Cabernet Sauvignon paired with cuisine, to the compelling "Cabernet Culinary Challenge" and classic offering of "A Taste for Cabernet," visitors may choose from a variety of interactive educational sessions which pair Sequoia Grove wines with warm hospitality.

"No matter what we're trying to achieve, the renovations and upgrades have provided our team with tools for us to succeed—be it winemaking, viticulture, sustainability or the visitor experience," says Sequoia Grove Winemaker, Molly Hill. "To me, that speaks volumes about what Sequoia Grove Winery stands for."

About Sequoia Grove Winery:

Established in 1979, Sequoia Grove Winery is obsessed with the details that go into crafting our Napa Valley wines and single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon. Our commitment to quality starts in the vineyard; we grow the very best grapes in the finest terroir to form the foundation of our wines. Quality is intrinsic to everything we do, from winemaking to our gracious hospitality; it's ingrained in our culture and the vanguard of our philosophy. At Sequoia Grove, we've been carving our own path for decades while never losing sight of who we are: rooted in history, guided by integrity, resolute in our values, and committed to the future. Learn more at www.sequoiagrove.com.

Find us on Instagram @SequoiaGrove

About 1% for the Planet ®

1% for the Planet is a global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate smart environmental giving. It recognizes that the current level of environmental giving—only 3% of total philanthropy—is not enough to solve the most pressing issues facing the planet. Through its business and individual membership programs, 1% for the Planet inspires people to support environmental organizations through everyday actions and annual commitments. Their team advises on giving strategies, certifies donations, and amplifies the impact of the network. Learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

About Save the Redwoods League

Save the Redwoods League is one of the nation's oldest conservation organizations. Save the Redwoods League has been protecting and restoring redwood forests since 1918, connecting generations of visitors with the beauty and serenity of the redwood forest. Our 24,000 supporters have enabled the League to protect more than 216,000 acres of irreplaceable forest in 66 state, national and local parks and reserves. For more information, go to savetheredwoods.org.

SOURCE Sequoia Grove Winery

Related Links

http://www.sequoiagrove.com

