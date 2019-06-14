Sequoia Launches Combine 6.0 for AWS, Expanding Cloud Orchestration to Enterprise Customers

RESTON, Va., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sequoia Holdings LLC., a leading provider of software engineering solutions for the defense and intelligence communities, announced the next major release of the Combine™ platform with the launch of Combine 6.0 for Amazon Web Services. For the first time, companies can easily enable successful cloud adoption and application migrations for classified and Department of Defense "air-gapped" cloud regions, through targeted automation and orchestration services. Combine 6.0 empowers thousands of users and drives enterprise-level value for U.S. government-sponsored organizations.

"Combine 6.0 for AWS is the most advanced release of the Combine platform," said Stephen Mouring, Sequoia's chief technical officer. "Our customers can now standardize and accelerate the development and integration of new technologies with speed, accuracy, and security."

In addition to supporting enterprise-level licenses for the first time, Combine 6.0 for AWS allows customers to independently manage their users and proactively engage with automated migration techniques and region-specific recommendations and error remediation. This latest release includes revamped compliance tools and reporting capabilities; proprietary targeted automation techniques that use artificial intelligence; and an enhanced user interface.

Since its launch in 2013, Sequoia's Combine suite has offered users a highly secure and automated cloud adoption platform with custom and cost-effective cloud orchestration services for government "air-gapped" classified regions. Combine currently supports AWS Secret and AWS Top Secret regions, as well as Department of Defense community cloud regions.

"Combine 6.0 offers companies the ability to develop and migrate software assets quickly, to deliver better business value, and to continuously improve performance for their mission-level partners," said T. Richard Stroupe, Jr., CEO of Sequoia. "We're proud of the results we've achieved for existing users -- and are excited for the innovation and acceleration our latest release will provide to both new and existing customers."

Sequoia is an award-winning, employee-owned provider of high-end software development and engineering services centered on improving the analysis, collection, collaboration and sharing of data. Sequoia provides engineering and cloud orchestration solutions to the national security sector, including the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. For more information, visit www.sequoiainc.com.

