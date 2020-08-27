Sequoia Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Holdings LLC has secured a spot on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of the country's fastest-growing private companies for the fifth year in a row.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Inc. for our five-year track record of strong growth," said T. Richard Stroupe, Jr., co-founder and CEO of Sequoia. "This honor is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our incredibly skilled team."

Sequoia is a leader in software engineering technology designed for the U.S. government and its commercial partners. The company provides cloud engineering and optimization, application development, and big data analytics -- including Combine, a cloud orchestration platform that mimics the national security community's secure infrastructure to allow developers without security clearances to create and deploy software for secure government applications.

Sequoia has grown at a double-digit clip in each of the past five years. That growth has continued through the pandemic. In fact, as remote work has become the new normal and cloud computing essential, the market for Sequoia's services and Sequoia Combine has strengthened.

The company, which has just under 100 employees, has steadily climbed in the Inc. 5000 rankings. It's now in the top 3,000 nationwide. This year, Sequoia was also named one of the 75 Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington by the Washington Business Journal.

"We're proud to be continuing on our growth trajectory through the pandemic -- and to have helped our customers keep their employees working and their businesses operational during these challenging times as well," said Stephen Mouring, chief technology officer at Sequoia.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is an award-winning, employee-owned provider of high-end software development and engineering services centered on improving the analytic, collection, collaboration and sharing of data. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, we're a team of passionate, dedicated individuals who love collaborating to build exceptional software products and solutions. Sequoia provides engineering and analytic solutions to the national security sector, including the U.S. intelligence, defense and homeland security communities. For more information, visit www.sequoiainc.com .

