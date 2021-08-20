Sequoia Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Sixth Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Holdings LLC has earned a spot on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of the country's fastest-growing private companies for the sixth year in a row.

"We're proud and honored that Inc. has recognized our exceptional growth for the sixth straight year," said T. Richard Stroupe, Jr., co-founder and CEO of Sequoia. "This distinction captures the unsurpassed commitment, drive, and innovation of our team."

Sequoia is a trailblazer in software engineering technology designed for the U.S. government and its commercial partners. The company provides cloud engineering and optimization, application development, and big data analytics. Sequoia's hallmark offering, Combine, is a cloud orchestration platform that emulates the national security community's secure infrastructure -- thus enabling developers without security clearances to create and deploy software for secure government applications.

Sequoia has grown 24% in the past year and at a double-digit rate for each of the past six years. As remote work has grown increasingly common throughout the pandemic, the market has increased for Sequoia's cloud computing services and Sequoia Combine.

The company, which has nearly 100 employees, is in the top 3,400 among the Inc. 5000 rankings. The Washington Business Journal has also named Sequoia one of the 75 Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington for the second year in a row and one of the Best Places to Work in Greater Washington for the eighth year in a row.

"This year has demonstrated just how critical our services are in an increasingly digital economy. As we continue to grow, we're extraordinarily grateful for our team and proud to help our customers maintain the system efficiency, security and continuity they deserve," said Stephen Mouring, chief technology officer at Sequoia.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is an award-winning, employee-owned provider of high-end software development and engineering services centered on improving the analytic, collection, collaboration and sharing of data. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, we're a team of passionate, dedicated individuals who love collaborating to build exceptional software products and solutions. Sequoia provides engineering and analytic solutions to the national security sector, including the U.S. intelligence, defense and homeland security communities. For more information, visit www.sequoiainc.com .

