Sequoia Partners with CERIAS, Information Security Research Institute at Purdue University

RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sequoia Holdings LLC announced a partnership with the Center for Education and Research in Information Assurance and Security (CERIAS), an academic institute located at Purdue University. As a Tier I partner, Sequoia will share expertise and collaborate on cybersecurity research at CERIAS.1

"It's an honor to partner with a world-class institution like Purdue to provide our employees, public-sector customers, and community partners with advanced research initiatives in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and machine learning," said T. Richard Stroupe, Jr., chief executive officer of Sequoia.

"We're excited to collaborate with CERIAS's team of outstanding researchers," said Stephen Mouring, Sequoia's chief technology officer. "I look forward to seeing what new opportunities this partnership enables."

The Sequoia team and Purdue faculty affiliated with CERIAS will seek grants from the Small Business Technology Transfer and Small Business Innovation Research programs to support cyber, cloud, and data analytics research with a focus on the Department of Defense.2 Research projects will utilize and build upon Combine, a cloud orchestration platform developed by Sequoia that mimics the intelligence community's secure infrastructure to allow developers to create and deploy software for secure government applications.

CERIAS research involves more than 100 Purdue faculty across 18 university departments. Other CERIAS partners include the National Security Agency, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Intel, and Salesforce.3

"We're thrilled to welcome Sequoia on board as a strategic partner," said Joel Rasmus, managing director at CERIAS. "Sequoia is now leveraging Purdue's many cybersecurity, data science and AI/ML focused faculty, who have decades of experience supporting national security initiatives. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with the Sequoia team to advance cloud computing and secure cloud migration and management within various classified cloud platforms."

About Sequoia

Sequoia is an award-winning, employee-owned provider of high-end cloud enablement and software development services centered on improving the analytic, collection, collaboration and sharing of data. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Sequoia provides cloud migration, application development and software engineering services to the national security sector, including the U.S. intelligence, defense and homeland security communities. Sequoia's Combine product line (which provides emulation of classified Government cloud environments) is a key player in moving the modern cloud ecosystem into the classified cloud space to give the mission the tools it needs. For more information, visit www.sequoiainc.com .

About CERIAS

The Center for Education and Research in Information Assurance and Security (CERIAS), located at Purdue University, is one of the world's leading institutes for cyber and cyber-physical systems, with multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research focused on security, privacy, resiliency, autonomy, trusted electronics and explainable AI. CERIAS, and its more than 100 affiliated faculty, partner with government and commercial industry to advance the state and practice of cyber systems in both the information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) domains. CERIAS serves as a non-biased source to the world-wide community.

