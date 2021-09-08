Sequoia Partners with Wilson Sonsini's SixFifty to Offer Automated Employment Policies Through Sequoia People Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia®, a pioneer in Total People Investment today announced that it now offers SixFifty's Employment 2.0 auto-generated policies and documents through Sequoia Workplace SaaS product for securely managing workplace capacity and processes. This enhancement simplifies the creation of digital policy handbooks inclusive of new COVID-19 regulation of an ever-changing regulatory landscape.

Having access to automated policies that are monitored and updated monthly is critical for companies to meet the compliance requirements in their increasingly distributed workforce environment. SixFifty's Employment 2.0 solution enables organizations to develop employee policies faster and easily adjust to new legislation across 50 states. Sequoia Workplace, which is built on the Sequoia People Platform, makes the entire process streamlined with Employment 2.0 seamlessly embedded alongside Sequoia's full suite of solutions.

Using Sequoia Workplace's ability to share and capture policy consent from employees, the Employment 2.0 automated policy generator creates policies and documents that can be customized for business needs, including:

Handbook Policies : At-will employment, leave policies, dress code, employee benefits, expense reimbursement, overtime, paid time off and vacation, salary pay, social media, telecommuting, workers' compensation and more.



: At-will employment, leave policies, dress code, employee benefits, expense reimbursement, overtime, paid time off and vacation, salary pay, social media, telecommuting, workers' compensation and more. COVID and Return to Office Policies : Telecommuting, reimbursement, travel, outbreak guidance, hybrid workplace assessment and policy, return to office policy, vaccine policy and more.



: Telecommuting, reimbursement, travel, outbreak guidance, hybrid workplace assessment and policy, return to office policy, vaccine policy and more. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policies: Including DEI action plan and assessment, affinity group policy, anti-discrimination policy, candidate evaluation form, exit interview form and vision statement.

"Employment law has changed more in the past 18 months than the previous 80 years, and manually updating handbook policies to stay current is a costly and time-consuming process," said Kimball Dean Parker, CEO of SixFifty. "Sequoia Workplace with SixFifty Employment 2.0 can help ensure compliance with local, state, and national regulations at the touch of a button."

"As employers continue to adjust to the new way of work, they need pragmatic and integrated solutions to help them protect their business and people," said Greg Golub, founder and CEO of Sequoia. "Our partnership with Wilson Sonsini's SixFifty simplifies the complexity of employment policies and makes it easily consumable for companies and their people."

Employment 2.0 is available to Sequoia Workplace (Total package) clients. Visit sequoia.com/platform/workplace/ to learn more.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the pioneer in Total People Investment. We help people-driven businesses design, deploy, and optimize people investment strategies that achieve engagement and business outcomes. Through expert guidance and the Sequoia People Platform, our offerings in total rewards, benefits, wellbeing, HR & payroll, and business protection tie into a higher strategic role, enabling companies to manage their global people investments, with reduced administrative burdens and deeper employee care and support.

For more than 20 years, people-driven companies have turned to Sequoia to unlock the full potential of their business and global workforce. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About SixFifty

Headquartered in the Silicon Slopes area of Utah, SixFifty is a subsidiary of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and combines the expertise of the world's leading technology law firm with thoughtful technology. Led by a group of lawyers and software engineers that believe the law should be easier to navigate, SixFifty streamlines complex areas of the law by providing actionable, efficient and affordable solutions for individuals and businesses. For more information, please visit www.sixfifty.com.

