Sequoia Receives Prestigious Workplace Awards from Washington Business Journal, Washingtonian

RESTON, Va., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh year in a row, Sequoia Holdings Inc., a leading provider of software engineering solutions for the defense and intelligence community, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Greater Washington by the Washington Business Journal. Washingtonian magazine has also recognized Sequoia for the second time as one of its Great Places to Work in Washington, D.C.

"We are honored to be recognized by two well-respected publications as one of the top employers in the Washington metropolitan area," said T. Richard Stroupe, Jr., co-founder and CEO of Sequoia. "These awards are a testament to the culture our team has built -- and to our incredible employees, who are the foundation of our company."

The two awards are only the latest accomplishments for the Sequoia team. In February, the firm secured an investment from private equity fund Chart National L.P. to expand Sequoia's delivery of services to the U.S. defense and intelligence communities. Founded in 2012, Sequoia has grown from a company of one to a 70-person team.

Sequoia's commercial cloud product, Combine, has fostered much of the firm's growth. Combine enables a highly-secure and automated cloud adoption platform providing custom, cost-effective cloud orchestration services for the U.S. government's classified "air-gapped" cloud regions.

"This year is not only the seventh consecutive time we've been named a Best Place to Work -- it's also our seventh consecutive year posting double-digit growth," Stroupe said. "We could not be prouder of our employees. Sequoia's achievements would not be possible without them."

Sequoia is an award-winning, employee-owned provider of high-end software development and engineering services centered on improving the analytic, collection, collaboration and sharing of data. Headquartered in Reston Virginia, we're a team of passionate, dedicated individuals who love collaborating to build exceptional software products and solutions. Sequoia provides engineering and analytic solutions to the national security sector, including the U.S. intelligence, defense and homeland security communities. For more information, visit www.sequoiainc.com.

