Sequoia Reinsurance Launches, Focused on HMO Reinsurance and Provider Excess; Backed by ELMC Risk Solutions

Sequoia will specialize in underserved niches in reinsurance – including HMO reinsurance, provider excess, medical excess reinsurance, and specialized employer stop-loss – to serve brokers and their clients with best-in-class underwriting, actuarial, cost containment, claims, and reinsurance-based risk management services. In addition to offering financial backing, ELMC is providing reinsurance leverage and noncore administrative services for Sequoia.

Mr. Bolgar was most recently Head of Health of PartnerRe. Previously, he served as CEO of AXIS Accident & Health Reinsurance, and prior to that was responsible for global accident and health at Willis Re.

"Sequoia is entering the market with a unique set of skills at a time when client centricity has never been so important," said Mr. Bolgar. "We look forward to working with ELMC and leveraging their resources to rapidly build a recognized market leader in this space."

Richard Fleder, CEO of ELMC, said, "We are extremely fortunate to have developed a relationship with Dan and the Sequoia team in this very specialized area of managed care reinsurance. Given the vast experience of the talented Sequoia managed care reinsurance experts, we are confident that the company will be a significant contributor to our portfolio of Managing Group and Specialty Underwriting companies."

With offices in Minneapolis, San Francisco and Kansas City, Sequoia is open to serve brokers and clients during the upcoming buying season.

About ELMC

ELMC owns, manages, and seeks to acquire premier MGUs across the nation that specialize in underwriting medical stop-loss insurance for self-funded health plans. ELMC provides a best-in-class platform for delivering medical stop-loss solutions to brokers, carriers and clients. For more information, visit elmcgroup.com.

