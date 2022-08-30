Sequoia signs Gympass to its Exclusive Wellbeing Bundles

Gympass joins a select group of companies to provide best-in-class wellness product offerings to over 280 corporate clients

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gympass , the world's largest employee wellness platform, today announced its partnership with Sequoia, a Total People Investment company, to join its selective Wellbeing Bundles offering. Joining forward-thinking companies including Headspace, One Medical, and Spring Health, Gympass is now available as an add-on benefit through Sequoia's Wellbeing Bundles. As one of twelve invite-only companies in the Bundles, Gympass has expanded its premiere product offering to 75,000 eligible employees among Sequoia's Bundles client base.

Gympass helps companies like McDonald's, Kraft Heinz, and Accenture offer fitness and wellbeing resources to their employees. HR leaders today know that prioritizing employee wellbeing is the standard—not a trend—and Gympass helps large corporations, small business, and third-party sellers increase employee access to in-person and at-home physical activity programs and wellness apps at a number of price points. Like Gympass, Sequoia champions employee wellbeing initiatives through its Total People Investment approach, helping companies attract and retain top talent, and increase people-spend ROI.

"Inclusion in Sequoia's exclusive Wellbeing Bundles as an integrated corporate wellness partner continues to demonstrate the value Gympass provides clients. Our best-in-class solution will now give Sequoia clients access to our extensive network of physical gyms, online classes and premium wellness content," said Cesar Carvalho, Co-Founder and CEO of Gympass. "Its client-base is ideal for expanding the number of employees we can help, and we are thrilled that Sequoia, one of the top 15 brokers in the U.S., has recognized Gympass' outsized impact on employee wellbeing and welcomed us aboard."

"Gympass readily serves companies of all sizes and employees in the US and globally, making them the ideal wellness partner to round out our comprehensive Wellbeing Bundles solution," said Kaleana Quibell, VP of Wellbeing and Platform Partners at Sequoia. "The addition of Gympass to the Wellbeing Bundles allows Sequoia to better support the physical and emotional wellbeing of our growing number of corporate clients."

This partnership news follows the addition of Orangetheory Fitness to Gympass' roster of wellness offerings, as well as the acquisition of Trainiac, Andjoy, and 7Card, and expanded partnerships with Lifesum, Strava, and LA Fitness. The company also secured a $220 million Series E funding round, valuing the company at $2.2 billion.

To learn more about Gympass and its latest offerings visit https://site.gympass.com/us .

About Gympass

Gympass is a corporate wellbeing platform that ignites and fuels every journey to feel good. We do this by reinventing wellbeing, making it universal, engaging and accessible. Worldwide companies rely on Gympass' unmatched variety, convenience, and flexibility to support their employees' health and happiness. With over 50,000 fitness partners, 1,300 on-demand classes, 2,000 hours of meditation, weekly 1:1 therapy sessions, and hundreds of personal trainers, Gympass supports every wellbeing journey. We partner with best-in-class wellbeing providers in multiple markets across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the pioneer in Total People Investment . We help people-driven businesses design, deploy, and optimize people investment strategies that achieve engagement and business outcomes. Through expert guidance and the Sequoia People Platform, our offerings in total rewards, benefits, wellbeing, HR & payroll, and business protection tie into a higher strategic role, enabling companies to manage their global people investments, with reduced administrative burdens and deeper employee care and support.

For more than 20 years, people-driven companies have turned to Sequoia to unlock the full potential of their business and global workforce. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

