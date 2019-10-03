Sequoia to Deliver Secure Cloud Services on Microsoft Azure to Defense and Intelligence Communities

RESTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sequoia Holdings LLC, a leading provider of software engineering solutions for the defense and intelligence communities, announced a new collaboration with Microsoft that will allow it to deliver cloud emulation services for Azure Government to the classified cloud regions of the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies. This service allows customers and partners to test and identify issues that could prevent an application from running in a classified Azure region. Together, the two companies will accelerate cloud migrations and software deployments for all enterprise and government customers using Azure Government as well as the Azure Government Secret regions.

"We are thrilled to team up with Microsoft," said T. Richard Stroupe, Jr., co-founder and CEO of Sequoia. "Together, Sequoia and Microsoft will help our enterprise and government customers accelerate workloads and become more efficient, responsive and productive."

Sequoia's Combine software platform offers users a secure and automated cloud adoption platform with custom, cost-effective cloud orchestration services. Sequoia's newest addition, Combine For Azure, will support Azure Government and Azure Government Secret regions.

"Our collaboration with Sequoia enables us to bring our customers and partners a faster path to cloud by enabling emulation and orchestration products for applications running on Azure or Azure Government," said Tom Keane, corporate vice president of Azure Global Microsoft. "This will help our enterprise and government customers accelerate workload deployments, gaining greater efficiency and responsiveness while meeting security and compliance requirements."

Sequoia is an award-winning, employee-owned provider of high-end software development and engineering services centered on improving the analysis, collection, collaboration and sharing of data. Sequoia provides engineering and cloud orchestration solutions to the national security sector, including the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. For more information, visit www.sequoiainc.com.

