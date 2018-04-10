EUREKA, Calif., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoya Cross is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Solar Energy in recognition of her role as Co-Owner & CEO of Backwoods Solar and Tamarack Solar Products.

A leader in solar energy, Backwoods Solar and Tamarack Solar Products are two globally serving entities that offer alternative energy solutions. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the companies are specialized in Solar, Wind and the Micro-Hydro System. Committed offering quality services at the fraction of the cost, Backwoods and Tamarack work alongside their clients to make "transition as seamless and streamlined as possible" while maintaining innovations. Established since 2016, Tamarack has over forty distributors worldwide and has served over twenty six countries. Accommodating off grid paneling energy, the team at Backwoods are equipped in offering solar panels, mounts and trackers, power centers, charge controllers, diversion loads and more. Together these two companies aim in transforming and providing renewable energy systems.



Amassing over thirty five years of experience in the field of Solar Energy, Cross has spent over twenty years managing small business accounting. As a global consultant, Cross provides educational training worldwide to homeowners and businesses on the benefits of alternative energy. In her previous years, Cross previously co-owned and managed a successful marketing and advertising agency in Northern California.

Throughout her career, Cross has attained extensive experience within the areas of Operations Management, Sales and Marketing, Alternative Energy, Sales, Marketing, Purchasing, Finance, Operations, Supply Chain, Management, Acquisitions, and Solar Energy.



Throughout the course of her education and training, Cross attended Humboldt State University.



To further her professional development, Cross is an affiliate of several organizations including the Northern California Solar Energy Association, Sokr Energy Association, ID Solar Energy Association, and United Nations Sustainable Energy for all practitioners network.



Charitable to various organizations throughout her community, Cross has worked with several non-profits including serving as interim Board President and Treasurer of NorCal Solar Energy Association and Board Chair of CASA of Humboldt.



When she is not working, Cross enjoys ballet dancing.



Cross dedicates this recognition to her parents, Connie and Erie Anderholm.



For more information, please visit https://www.tamaracksolar.com/ and http://www.backwoodssolar.com/

