IRVING, Texas, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- More than 2,000 Dallas-Fort Worth area students are expected to participate in SER Jobs for Progress National, Inc.'s first Community Day at Mountain View College on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

SER - Jobs for Progress National, Inc. Announces Community Day May 17, 2018

Community Day was added as part of SER National's STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering and Mathematics) programs and as interest in SER's year-round Robotics Program has grown. SER's program is a hands-on educational experience, led by engineering students and professionals. The program also enhances middle and high school students' academic, technical and leadership skills.

Former migrant worker turned NASA astronaut and engineer Jose M. Hernandez, who decided as a high school senior that he wanted to travel into space, will be the featured keynote speaker. Fernando Rosario, President and Founder of Exeqpath, a leadership development company, also will address the students.

Community Day will follow a two-day SER Robotics & Drone Competition, held as part of SER's Annual Conference, May 15-16 at the Crowne Plaza-Dallas, 14315 Midway Road, in Addison. This year, 350 students from six area middle and high schools are expected to compete.

Community Day will also feature a job fair, where young people will have an opportunity to apply for jobs, internships and co-ops or work-study programs. Workshops and displays from an array of corporations and the Armed Forces, including the U.S. Army, Naval Academy, Air Force, NASA, CIA, FedEx, Charter, and Comcast will also be presented.

"We believe the U.S. Army and America's educators have a common goal and we are committed to working together to motivate, educate, train and develop today's youth to be leaders, decision makers and citizen-contributors that achieve life-long success," said Lieutenant Colonel James E. Zoizack, Commander for the U.S. Army Dallas Recruiting Battalion. "The Army offers great educational programs such as March2Success and the ASVAB Career Exploration programs.

"We have other programs that are anchored in fitness training, leadership, character development, education readiness, internships and STEM programs. These tools are ways the Army gives back to the community and the Nation we serve."

For more information about this grant or other SER National programs, please contact Rafaela Schwan via e-mail at rschwan@ser-national.org or by phone at (469) 549-3694, or by fax at (469) 549-3684.

About SER National – SER Jobs for Progress National, Inc. (SER National) was created in 1964 by a collaboration of the League of United Latin American Citizens and the American GI Forum. Since then, SER National has played a key role in the nation's workforce and education service delivery systems focusing on underrepresented and underserved populations. Today, SER National annually serves over 1,200,000 individuals through its national network. SER is the Spanish verb for "to be" and an acronym for Service, Employment, and Redevelopment. SER National's mission is to formulate, advocate, and implement initiatives that will result in the increased development and utilization of America's human resources, with emphasis on the needs of Hispanics, in the areas of education, training, literacy, employment, affordable housing, business, and economic opportunity. SER's vision is to enable underserved populations to fully participate in the socio-economic mainstream and achieve equal access and parity in society. To learn about SER National's programs, please visit www.ser-national.org.

Media Contact: Emma Treviño

Tel.: (469) 549-3649

Fax: (469) 549-3683

Email: 194094@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ser--jobs-for-progress-national-inc-announces-community-day-may-17-2018-300639342.html

SOURCE SER Jobs for Progress National, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ser-national.org

