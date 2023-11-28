SER Group positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Content Service Platform (CSP), Q4, 2023 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

  • The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Content Service Platform (CSP) vendors.
  • SER Group with its comprehensive technology for Content Service Platform (CSP), receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

BONN, Germany, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named SER Group as a Q4 2023 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM analysis of the global Content Service Platform (CSP) Market.


The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Content Service Platform (CSP), Q4, 2023, includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Content Service Platform (CSP) vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Abhishek Dubey, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "SER Group's Doxis Intelligent Content Automation (ICA) platform empowers users to capture, manage, and optimize the content across the organization. It excels in the content services platform market through its robust search capabilities, unified metadata platform, team collaboration tools, intelligent electronic archiving, and BPM capabilities, which make it a holistic solution for organizations seeking to streamline end-to-end content management processes. Further, its embedded cognitive services and seamless integration with various business applications enhance the value proposition, enabling organizations to automate repetitive tasks, improve search experiences, and make data-driven decisions. Doxis ICA's low-code UI and enterprise-grade protection further underscore SER Group's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and data security, positioning it as a distinguished leader in the SPARK Matrix."

"2023 has been an extremely successful year for SER Group – now adding this high praise from Quadrant Solutions just reinforces our commitment and excitement for 2024. The report independently confirms what our customers and partners keep telling us – that the AI and automation capabilities of our Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform are massively accelerating their time-to-value and revolutionizing how they harness their content," comments Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER Group.

About SER 

SER is the leader of the enterprise content management (ECM) and content services market. SER's AI-powered Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform and its solutions for business-critical processes automate content understanding across enterprise ecosystems. Acclaimed by market analysts, SER's cutting-edge solutions make daily work easier for more than five million users. With over 35 years of experience, SER's dedicated team works from 22 locations around the globe.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

