Sera Global Continues Expansion of Real Estate Expertise with Hire of Six Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera Global ("Sera"), a leading global independent real assets advisor, today announced the continued expansion of its Real Estate business with the hire of five Partners and one Executive Director in North America and Europe.

The new hires bring a wealth of diversified experience to Sera's growing Real Estate team. These professionals, who are joining the Private Capital Advisory (PCA) and Investment Banking practices, further highlight how Sera is building an integrated advisory platform to achieve clients' strategic priorities across their business or asset life-cycles.

"We're thrilled to welcome each of these talented individuals to our growing global team and are enthusiastic about the deep real estate knowledge and experience they will offer to our client base," said Leo van den Thillart, Managing Partner and Global Head of Sera. "These individuals are central to realizing our vision as a holistic strategic advisor as our clients continue to seek long-term partnerships with specialist real estate expertise across investment banking, private capital advisory and liquidity solutions."

Bailey Puntereri , Partner joins Sera's Private Capital Advisory business in New York , where he will be responsible for institutional investor and consultant coverage as well as advising real estate operators and managers on capital sourcing strategies, vehicle structuring and equity placement. He brings nearly 20 years of commercial real estate expertise, and most recently served as Principal on PJT Park Hill's real estate distribution team, covering institutional investors along the East Coast and Southern United States .

joins Sera's Private Capital Advisory business in , where he will be responsible for institutional investor and consultant coverage as well as advising real estate operators and managers on capital sourcing strategies, vehicle structuring and equity placement. He brings nearly 20 years of commercial real estate expertise, and most recently served as Principal on PJT Park Hill's real estate distribution team, covering institutional investors along the East Coast and . James Park , Partner joins Sera's Investment Banking team in New York from Evercore, where he served as a Managing Director in the real estate advisory practice. He was also previously a Managing Director at UBS in their Real Estate Lodging and Leisure (RELL) group, both in London and Singapore . At Sera, he will be responsible for M&A, strategic, and capital raising advisory for public and private companies and sponsors.

joins Sera's Investment Banking team in from Evercore, where he served as a Managing Director in the real estate advisory practice. He was also previously a Managing Director at UBS in their Real Estate Lodging and Leisure (RELL) group, both in and . At Sera, he will be responsible for M&A, strategic, and capital raising advisory for public and private companies and sponsors. Patricia Wilkinson , Partner will co-lead the Project Management function across Real Assets for Sera Global's Private Capital Advisory business and also be responsible for advising general partners, operating companies and managers of real assets on capital formation and fund strategy as well as overseeing the capital raising process and business development. She joins Sera from Threadmark, where she was responsible for project management and origination globally.

will co-lead the Project Management function across Real Assets for Sera Global's Private Capital Advisory business and also be responsible for advising general partners, operating companies and managers of real assets on capital formation and fund strategy as well as overseeing the capital raising process and business development. She joins Sera from Threadmark, where she was responsible for project management and origination globally. Alexandra Cromer , Partner will co-lead Project Management and Deal Management for Sera Global's Private Capital Advisory business. Prior to joining Sera, Alexandra spent over 13 years at Atlantic-Pacific Capital, where she provided strategic advice and management services for primary fundraises, co-investments and direct transactions to a range of infrastructure and real estate clients.

will co-lead Project Management and Deal Management for Sera Global's Private Capital Advisory business. Prior to joining Sera, Alexandra spent over 13 years at Atlantic-Pacific Capital, where she provided strategic advice and management services for primary fundraises, co-investments and direct transactions to a range of infrastructure and real estate clients. Eoin Bastible , Partner joins from UBS Asset Management, where he was Head of Business Development EMEA for Real Estate and Private Markets since 2014. Based in London , he will be responsible for capital coverage, origination and business development for Private Capital Advisory in EMEA.

joins from UBS Asset Management, where he was Head of Business Development EMEA for Real Estate and Private Markets since 2014. Based in , he will be responsible for capital coverage, origination and business development for Private Capital Advisory in EMEA. Ian Currie , Executive Director will be an Executive Director in Sera's Private Capital Advisory business, based in London . Ian previously served as Executive Director at MEC Global Partners, Mitsubishi Estate's investment platform.

"As our clients develop their businesses and growth strategies, these individuals will help advance our integrated approach to client solutions and support the achievement of their long-term objectives," said Maggie Coleman, Managing Partner, Real Estate Private Capital Advisory at Sera Global. "We're pleased to further deepen our bench of real estate advisory professionals as we accelerate our delivery of solutions across global markets."

These appointments follow the recent addition of Michael Yang and Kilian Toms to lead Sera's Liquidity Solutions / Secondaries Practice, and Maria Kang and Stephane Marguier to continue driving the North American and European expansion of Sera's Infrastructure PCA business, both key pillars to Sera's integrated approach to strategic advisory.

Sera Global is a leading global real assets advisor with over $100 billion in transaction volume to date; Sera's senior leadership has raised in excess of $300 billion of capital. The firm provides integrated investment banking, private capital advisory and strategic advisory services across real estate, infrastructure and renewable energy. Sera is Co-headquartered in New York, NY and London, UK with dedicated offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Seoul.

