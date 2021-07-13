Sera Global Expands Infrastructure Private Capital Advisory Platform with Two Senior Hires

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera Global ("Sera"), a leading global independent real assets advisor, announced today that it has added two Managing Partners to its global Infrastructure Private Capital Advisory (PCA) business. Maria Kang and Stephane Marguier both recently joined Sera to help drive the continued expansion of Sera's Infrastructure PCA business in North America and EMEA, respectively.

"We are thrilled to welcome Maria and Stephane to Sera as we continue to deepen our bench expertise and geographic footprint in key markets across the globe," said Irene Mavroyannis, Managing Partner and Global Head of Infrastructure PCA at Sera. "Infrastructure continues to experience tremendous growth globally, and investors have embraced this asset class for its resiliency and downside protection. With Maria and Stephane's deep sector knowledge and expertise, we will further advance our integrated approach and delivery of market-leading insights to our global client base."

Stephane will lead Sera's Infrastructure PCA practice in the EMEA region and will be based in Paris, France where Sera will be opening a new office to better support its clients and investors. He brings more than 20 years of international experience of capital raising and capital formation in the real assets space. Prior to joining Sera, he was a Senior Managing Director at Nuveen, where he held different executive positions in New York and London. He was previously head of EMEA at GE AM, leading the firm's capital raising activity.

Maria brings almost two decades of experience in infrastructure advisory services to Sera and will be based in New York. Maria joins Sera from Rubicon Capital Advisors, a boutique infrastructure advisory firm, where she served as Managing Director and focused on identifying key investor relationships and executing infrastructure projects in North America. As a senior member of the Infrastructure PCA North American business, Maria will be responsible for providing private capital advisory services to infrastructure sponsors, operators, and investors on a broad range of transactions for the investment banking and private capital advisory businesses within Sera's Infrastructure platform.

"Maria and Stephane's wealth of infrastructure and private capital advisory expertise will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our vision of providing trusted integrated services to our clients across the globe," said Leo van den Thillart, Global Head and Managing Partner at Sera.

About Sera Global

Sera Global is a leading global real assets advisor with over $100 billion in transaction volume to date; Sera's senior leadership has raised in excess of $200 billion of capital. The firm provides integrated investment banking, private capital advisory and strategic advisory services across real estate, infrastructure and renewable energy. Sera is Co-headquartered in New York, NY and London, UK with dedicated offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Seoul.

Contact:

Anne Hart, Claire Walsh

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Sera Global