Sera Global Grows Real Estate Secondaries and Liquidity Solutions Practice with Second New Leadership Hire

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera Global ("Sera"), a leading global independent real assets advisor, today announced that Michael Yang has joined the firm as Partner and will help lead the Liquidity Solutions / Secondaries Practice. Michael's appointment follows Kilian Toms' appointment in March as Partner in Sera's Liquidity Solutions / Secondary Practice in EMEA.

Together, Michael and Kilian's appointments extend Sera's presence in the real estate secondaries market. In these newly created roles, Michael and Kilian will be responsible for advising managers across North American and EMEA markets seeking to recapitalize portfolios and create liquidity through fund restructurings, asset spinouts or privately-negotiated secondary investments.

"Kilian and Michael will be tremendous assets to our clients as GPs increasingly turn to market-leading advisors such as Sera for creative solutions to access liquidity and realize value in real estate," said Leo van den Thillart, Global Head and Managing Partner at Sera Global. "Liquidity solutions make up one of the fastest-growing segments of the market and play a crucial role in ensuring we can provide an integrated and holistic approach to private capital advisory across our clients' business or asset life cycles."

Prior to joining Sera, Michael served as Executive Director and Vice President at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he focused on real estate investments across primaries, secondaries and co-investments. Prior to Goldman, Michael led real estate advisory at NEPC and held a variety of roles across direct investments at GID Investment Advisors, AEW Capital Management, and UBS Investment Bank. He holds a B.S. in Finance from Boston College and an M.B.A. in Entrepreneurship from Babson College.

"I am thrilled to be joining Sera's talented team to lead the firm's Secondaries and Liquidity Solutions practice," said Michael Yang. "Sera's deep real assets expertise, integrated approach and geographic reach enable us to be true long-term partners to our clients. I look forward to building upon Sera's already strong capital solutions offerings by providing sophisticated insights related to secondaries and GP recapitalization."

Kilian joined Sera in March from Landmark Partners, where he focused on Real Estate on the Private Equity team and was responsible for sourcing, underwriting and executing secondary, recapitalization and primary/co-investment transactions with a focus on the UK and Europe. He began his career at J.P. Morgan in the Real Estate, Gaming and Lodging Investment Banking Group. Kilian holds an M.B.A from Harvard Business School and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Florida A&M University.

About Sera Global

Sera is a leading global real assets advisor with over $100 billion in transaction volume to date. The firm provides integrated investment banking, private capital advisory and strategic advisory services across real estate, infrastructure and renewable energy. Sera is Co-headquartered in New York, NY and London, UK with dedicated offices in Toronto, Munich and Seoul.



