Serẽa Opens Its Doors At The Iconic Hotel del Coronado

SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serẽa, the new sea-to-table dining experience created by boutique hospitality powerhouse Andy Masi's Clique Hospitality for the Hotel del Coronado, is now open. The concept comes as part of the iconic hotel's reimagination, which includes a multi-phase renovation to preserve, revitalize and re-introduce various aspects of the property, slated for completion late 2021.

"We have been working on this concept with The Del for a long time," said Andy Masi, founder of Clique Hospitality. "It was important to our team to create a concept that mirrored the future-looking vision of the hotel and honored its history; we also wanted to create a memorable experience for locals —something special that keeps guests and visitors to the hotel coming back time and time again."

Serẽa's kitchen is helmed by Clique Hospitality Partner and Executive Chef JoJo Ruiz, and offers an expertly curated menu of sustainable seafood, meats and other signature selections with a Mediterranean flair. Ruiz, a San Diego native, has cultivated long-standing relationships with local and regional fishermen from Tuna Harbor Dockside Market, Catalina Offshore Products, Baja California's Pacifico Aquaculture, Los Angeles-based Superior Seafoods and other local and regional purveyors--all of which will be prominently displayed on the plate at Serẽa.

Menu highlights include an innovative selection of ingredients creatively prepared to complement their origins and the region:

Lobster croquettes with Italian sturgeon reserve caviar, roasted garlic aioli, chive

Del Pacifico shrimp al ajillo with squid, chorizo sofrito, hoja santa pesto, rustic sourdough

San Diego sea urchin with charred scallion relish, lime, olive oil

Glazed California black cod with crispy snap pea, pea vine, herb gnocchi, pea vine salsa

26-oz. charcoal grilled angus t-bone with chickpea, beet, cabrales cheese and beet green mojo verde

Serẽa also offers various whole fish, freshly caught and sourced locally, sold by the pound at market price. Guests have the opportunity to choose their own catch from the restaurant's fresh fish display, to be expertly deboned tableside and prepared over an open fire and seasoned with olive oil, lemon and salt. Images of the fish presentation, dishes, restaurant and more can be found here.

"Clique Hospitality is an amazing partner for this next phase of The Del," said Harold Rapoza Jr., general manager of Hotel del Coronado. "Their expertise in hospitality and creating memorable experiences pairs perfectly with our vision for this iconic property and it's our pleasure to introduce Serẽa as one of the hotel's newest additions, with more unprecedented leisure, culinary and business experiences to come as we continue through this exciting reimagination over the next three years."

In addition to its impressive culinary offerings, Serẽa's beverage program is curated by seasoned spirits professional and Clique Hospitality Lead Mixologist Eric Hobbie. The menu boasts an impressive selection of beer, wine, sake and other spirits in addition to a specialty cocktail menu that honors the history of The Del and the nautical nature of Serẽa, including the ultra-luxe Fugu Del, made with Beluga platinum vodka, marcona almond orgeat, Meyer lemon, 2006 Dom Perignon Champagne and a caviar bump.

Designed by celebrated interior design firm Studio Munge, Serẽa is a distinct Southern California oasis, offering a luxurious yet inviting atmosphere complemented by leather, worn wood and a soft color palette, with an interior that opens up to an expansive, two-tiered patio complete with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

Serẽa is open daily at 4 p.m. and on Saturdays for lunch service beginning at 11 a.m. For more information, follow Serẽa and Hotel del Coronado on Instagram @sereasandiego and @delcoronado; and on Facebook at facebook.com/sereasandiego and facebook.com/delcoronado. Dining reservations may be made by calling 619.435.6611.

About Hotel del Coronado

Set on one of America's most iconic beaches, the legendary Hotel del Coronado has welcomed discerning travelers for 131 years to experience the Southern California coastal lifestyle at its best. Here, the magic and nostalgia of the property's storied past blends seamlessly with contemporary luxury in 757 guestrooms. Hotel del Coronado and its newest addition, Beach Village at The Del, have every modern amenity imaginable from bespoke concierge services and holistic spa experiences to private chefs and exquisite oceanfront dining. Known for creating memories and engaging experiences with endless recreational seaside activities, an award-winning spa, and oceanfront dining, this world-renowned San Diego resort seamlessly connects her storied past with today's Southern California coastal lifestyle.

About Clique Hospitality

Clique Hospitality is the boutique hospitality company with operations throughout Las Vegas and San Diego, known for specializing in upscale comfortable dining that sets trends, rather than following them. Clique was founded in 2001 by Andy Masi, a visionary who has helped redefine today's dining and nightlife landscape. Masi has dedicated his life to making guests feel that a simple night out should be more than just a memory, it should also be an experience. In its partnerships with many of the world's biggest corporations, including MGM Resorts International, Pendry Hotels, Station Casinos, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas and Blackstone Group, Clique is transcending the traditional definition of hospitality through unrivaled service, seamless operations, unabashed cuisine, inspired design and unparalleled atmosphere.

