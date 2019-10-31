SeraCare Life Sciences Launches First-Ever Tumor Mutational Burden Reference Materials

MILFORD, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SeraCare Life Sciences, part of the LGC Clinical Diagnostics Business Unit and a manufacturer and leading partner to global in vitro diagnostics manufacturers and clinical laboratories, announced today the commercial release of the first ever genomic DNA (gDNA) and formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) reference materials for tumor mutational burden (TMB) measurement by next-generation sequencing (NGS) assays.

TMB is a promising pan-cancer biomarker for assessing immuno-oncology (I-O) drug response. However, TMB measurement is challenging as different targeted NGS panels interrogate different regions and percentages of the genome, as well as use different criteria to score relevant somatic mutations. Presently, there is poor correlation among targeted NGS assays that measure TMB at mutation levels that may be relevant for accurately selecting and stratifying cancer patients for I-O therapies. SeraCare collaborated with experts within the Friends of Cancer Research (Friends) and International Quality Network for Pathology (IQN Path) in the development and evaluation of a range of gDNA and FFPE-based TMB reference materials across different targeted NGS panels, sequencing platforms, and bioinformatics analysis pipelines.

SeraCare was selected to provide FFPE TMB reference materials as part of IQN-Path's TMB EQA Pilot Program, and to 16 participating laboratories in the Phase II project of Friends' TMB Harmonization Working Group. Data generated from these reference materials were presented by Friends at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting, and by IQN Path at the 2019 European Congress of Pathology. The results demonstrate the utility of these TMB reference materials in harmonizing and standardizing measurements of TMB by different NGS assays.

"Advancing the analytical validation of novel biomarkers through the design and development of fit-for-purpose reference materials is sometimes overlooked as a critical need in our field, but this has not been the case for TMB," said Russell Garlick, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer for SeraCare. "We partnered with an outstanding panel of scientific experts within our TMB Collaborative Working Group, and this partnership led to the development and rigorous assessment of the first commercial TMB reference materials to harmonize TMB measurements as well as establish clinically actionable results that will enable better patient stratification and treatment outcomes from life-saving I-O therapy."

According to Feras Hantash, PhD, Sema4 Genomics' VP of Molecular Oncology, "TMB reference standards are very helpful in establishing accurate TMB measurements on targeted NGS panels and harmonizing with WES measurements. These materials will assist clinical testing labs in optimizing their NGS panel and bioinformatics pipeline to better support clinical I-O trial projects."

The Seraseq® TMB reference materials have been used in the analytical validation of a targeted NGS panel at the Medical College of Georgia, and according to Ravindra Kolhe, MD, PhD, Vice Chairman of Pathology & Chief, Section of Molecular & Genetic Pathology, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, "These TMB reference standards are important in optimizing and standardizing TMB measurements by NGS panels, and the ability to compare our results not only to whole exome sequencing but also to other large panels is important for assay validation and QC in a CLIA lab setting."

In addition to the Seraseq TMB gDNA and FFPE reference materials available now, SeraCare can create custom tissue and blood-based TMB reference materials through their VariantFlexTM custom reference material development platform.

Learn more about the Seraseq TMB reference materials at SeraCare's Corporate Workshop being presented at the AMP 2019 Annual Meeting and Expo, titled "New Tools and Strategies for High Quality TMB Analysis by NGS" on Wednesday, November 6th in Baltimore, Maryland. More information on the Seraseq TMB reference materials can also be found here.

About SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc.

SeraCare enables the promise of precision medicine by advancing the understanding of disease and providing assurance of the diagnostic result. Our innovative tools and technologies not only provide assurance of the safe, effective, and accurate performance of diagnostic assays but also establish a framework for regulating, compiling, and interpreting data from precision diagnostics. Our portfolio includes a broad range of products such as quality control technologies, disease-state specimens, and tissues for research and development, processed biological materials, and immunoassay reagents. For more information, please visit www.seracare.com and follow SeraCare on Twitter ( @SeraCare ).

About LGC

LGC is an international life sciences measurement and testing company with leading positions in growing markets. LGC provides a range of measurement products and services which underpin the safety, health, and security of the public, including reference materials and proficiency testing, calibration verification/linearity testing, genomics reagents and instrumentation, and expert sample analysis and interpretation. LGC serves customers across a number of end markets including Pharmaceuticals, Agricultural Biotechnology, Food, Environment, Government and Academia.

LGC's headquarters are in London and the company employs over 2,000 people, operating out of 22 countries worldwide. Its operations are extensively accredited to international quality standards such as ISO/IEC 17025, GMP, GLP, ISO Guide 34, ISO/IEC 17043 and ISO 13485:2016.

With a history dating back to 1842, LGC has been home to the UK Government Chemist for more than 100 years and is the UK National Measurement Laboratory and Designated Institute for chemical and bio measurement. LGC was privatized in 1996 and is now owned by funds affiliated with KKR. For more information, please visit http://www.lgcgroup.com.

