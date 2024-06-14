Serafim S3 Cloud Gaming Controller Crowned a Tom's Guide's Best of CES 2024, Pre-Order Starts June 2024!

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serafim is thrilled to announce that the innovative Serafim S3 Cloud Gaming Controller, with its revolutionary features, has been recognized as Tom's Guide's Best of CES 2024. Tom's Guide is a leading technology publication in the United States. Available for pre-order starting June 2024, the S3 controller transforms your smartphone into a powerful handheld gaming console, letting you enjoy your favorite titles on the go.

Highlights of the Serafim S3 Cloud Gaming Controller:

World's First Interchangeable Ergonomic Grips: Featuring a patented design, the S3 boasts interchangeable grips for a customizable and comfortable gaming experience, regardless of your preferences.

Featuring a patented design, the S3 boasts interchangeable grips for a customizable and comfortable gaming experience, regardless of your preferences. Universal Gaming Powerhouse: The exclusive Serafim Console app unlocks a vast library of games across popular platforms , including PlayStation, Steam, Xbox, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, App Store , and Google Play. Stream on Twitch, capture epic in-game moments with screen recordings and screenshots, and even edit videos directly within the app - perfect for sharing your gaming triumphs with friends!

The , including PlayStation, Steam, Xbox, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, , and Google Play. Stream on Twitch, capture epic in-game moments with screen recordings and screenshots, and even edit videos directly within the app - perfect for sharing your gaming triumphs with friends! Precision Control, No Compromise: With the Serafim S3, you can experience unparalleled responsiveness. Our drift-free Hall Effect joysticks and analog triggers ensure every action translates flawlessly within your game, giving you the confidence to conquer any challenge.

Pre-Order Now and Save Big!

The standard price for the Serafim S3 Cloud Gaming Controller will be USD 149.99. However, you can pre-order yours for just USD 79.99 for a limited time! The first batch of Android-based Serafim S3 controllers is expected to ship by the end of July, while iPhone-based controllers are expected to ship by the end of August. All controllers come with a 1-year warranty from the date of shipment.

Original Price: USD 149.99

Pre-Order Price: USD 79.99 (limited time only)

Join the mobile gaming revolution with the award-winning Serafim S3 Cloud Gaming Controller! Pre-order yours today at https://serafimgaming.com/ .

