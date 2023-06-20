Seraph Announces Winners of the 2023 Operational Excellence Awards

Seraph Operational Excellence Awards Recognize Excellence in Automotive Manufacturing Facilities Across North America

DETROIT, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraph , a global enterprise supply chain, operations and manufacturing consultancy with a prominent presence in the automotive sector, is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Operational Excellence Awards . These prestigious awards recognize automotive manufacturing facilities in North America that have demonstrated outstanding performance and innovation across five categories.

Best Overall Supplier Excellence Award: Shiloh – Saltillo , MX

, MX Overall Runner-up and Logistics Excellence Award: Bodycote – San Luis Potosi , MX

, MX Operations Excellence Award: ARaymond – Rochester Hills, MI

Human Resources Excellence Award: Rayconnect – Rochester Hills, MI

Quality Excellence Award: Stanadyne – Jacksonville, NC

The awards ceremony, held on June 15, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan honored the winners for exceptional achievements in their respective categories. The event was attended by industry leaders from over 50 companies including Yasaki North America, Webasto Group, Ford Motor company, and more.

"We congratulate all the winners of the 2023 Operational Excellence Awards," said Thomas Kowal, President of Seraph North America. "These inspiring organizations have shown remarkable dedication and commitment to operational excellence, setting the bar high for their industry peers. Through their innovative approaches and relentless pursuit of greatness, they have demonstrated that operational efficiency is not only a goal but a fundamental aspect of their business strategy."

The winners of the Seraph Operational Excellence Awards were chosen through a comprehensive process designed to assess and evaluate performance across key operational areas. Candidates underwent an online assessment, which scored their logistics, operations, human resources, and quality practices. The top scoring plants received a one-day onsite assessment from the Seraph team, gaining first-hand knowledge of their operational strategies, practices, and culture.

A global enterprise consulting firm that partners with business leaders to handle their most complex supply chain, operations and manufacturing challenges, delivering long-term operational and leadership improvements. Seraph has extensive on-site industry experience in the automotive, private equity, defense, medical device, electronics, energy infrastructure, and engineering sectors. The Seraph leadership team brings vast expertise across: crisis management, mergers, acquisitions, due-diligence, restructuring, turn-around services, product launches and logistics. Our four phase process has been proven to provide quick payback and positive ROI, which is measured throughout customer engagement. Learn more at www.seraph.com and follow Seraph on LinkedIn .

Ariane Wolff, Senior Vice President, Warner Communications

[email protected]



