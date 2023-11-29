'SERAPH: In The Darkness' Seeks to Enhance ARPG Experience by Launching on Arbitrum

SERAPH will leverage Arbitrum's gaming-friendly tech stack and growing ecosystem to revolutionize a legacy studio's approach to blockchain gaming

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraph Studio, an international games studio backed by Korean gaming giant Actoz Soft, today announced the launch of SERAPH: In The Darkness, an action role-playing game (ARPG), on Arbitrum One. The unique ARPG experience brought to the table by SERAPH is poised to bring a new gameplay experience to the Arbitrum ecosystem and provide games with an immersive, interactive gaming environment that bridges the gap between traditional gaming and blockchain technology.

Arbitrum, with its advanced, game-friendly tech stack via Arbitrum One, and its growing games ecosystem, makes leading Layer 2 blockchain a natural selection to launch SERAPH which has already seen an incredible response from the blockchain gaming community.

Seraph Studio CEO, Tobin, commented on today's news: "We are thrilled to introduce the SERAPH experience to the gaming world via Arbitrum's dynamic ecosystem, spearheading the integration of traditional gaming experiences that players cherish into the blockchain arena."

Alongside the launch, Seraph Studio will continue to roll out exclusive campaigns and experiences for SERAPH, designed to captivate both web2 and web3 gamers. For more information and the ongoing SERAPH Chaos Legacy Test, please visit: https://www.seraph.game/

About SERAPH: In the Darkness

Backed by Korean gaming giant Actoz Soft, Seraph is a crypto-native ARPG loot game that melds dark western fantasy mediaeval settings with classic gameplay and rich content, offering players the joy of building unique equipment and characters. Seraph offers a free-to-play (F2P) model, giving players opportunities to play-to-earn (P2E). Designed with a low entry barrier for web2 players, Seraph is dedicated to fostering a sustainable and healthy economic environment for its community.

About The Arbitrum Foundation

The Arbitrum Foundation, founded in March 2023, supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum. Arbitrum One—a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution initially developed by Offchain Labs—offers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum through Optimistic Rollup technology. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta is EVM-compatible to the bytecode level and has 54%+ TVL in the L2 segment. 2000+ DeFi and NFT projects are live in the ecosystem to date. In August 2022, Arbitrum One upgraded to Nitro tech stack, enabling fraud proofs over the core engine of Geth compiled to WASM.

