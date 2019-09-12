Seraphic Group - The Leader Of The Gut-Brain Health Movement - Announces Dynamic Rebranding And Leadership Appointments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- *Seraphic Group, the fast-growing, future-thinking health and technology company on a mission to restore our planet's natural cycles of human health and ecology, today announces that its best-selling RESTORE line of products that promote gut-brain health is now ION*Biome. In addition, *Seraphic is proud to announce the appointments of its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer and Creative Director – positions which are held by Justin Micklish and Nick Rodgers, respectively.

Why ION*Biome?

ION is the acronym for "Intelligence of Nature", the very source of the brand's inspiration and healing properties. Biome represents the source of the molecular intelligence in the dietary supplement line that is derived from the metabolites of bacteria and fungi that thrived in the soils of Earth 60 million years ago. The new brand of ION*Biome offers a more robust platform for the expansion of its product pipeline and improved communication and education avenues for the public and health practitioners alike.

ION*Gut Health is a liquid supplement that goes beyond probiotics to strengthen the gut lining, improving communication between the gut and brain and protecting the bloodstream from toxic substances such as glyphosate, gluten and other foreign particles that can compromise one's immune system. ION*Sinus is a parallel product that offers the same functional ingredients to the nasal sinuses via a nasal spray for daily sinus health support.

The evolution to ION*Biome was led by Accept & Proceed, a UK-based creative strategy and branding agency whose client list ranges from Nike to Jet Propulsion Laboratories. ION*Biome will have a completely fresh brand identity, distinguishing it in the marketplace with a constant nod to nature – including a crisp, bold font; a color palette inspired by natural elements; and icons which sit alongside text to add a visual layer of product education. Alongside this visual rebrand, products including ION*Gut Health, ION*Gut Health For Kids, ION*Gut Health for Pets and ION*Sinus were renamed to elevate their key benefit and provide maximize visibility on shelf.

"The evolution of RESTORE to ION*Biome marks an important chapter for us as we continue to expand to an international community that finds itself in more need than ever for all-natural, non-drug solutions to modern human health," says Dr. Zach Bush, MD, CEO, *Seraphic Group, Inc. "It all started with the concept of a new paradigm in gut health: harness the molecular intelligence of diverse microbiome populations to finally end the probiotic era that is increasingly recognized to limit microbiome diversity in humans and animals. ION*Biome supports biodiversity within the gut and sinus environments which is increasingly understood to be the primary foundation for human and animal health."

More Visionaries Behind the Vision

As *Seraphic Group unveils ION*Biome, the company is excited to announce the appointment of Justin Micklish as Chief Marketing Officer and Nick Rodgers as Creative Director. Justin Micklish is an award-winning storyteller who has crafted brand strategies and led industry-leading initiatives for the world's most inspiring brands for the past two decades. Micklish joins *Seraphic from Fox Networks Group where he served as Vice President, Advertising Strategy and Product. Prior to joining Fox, he worked with global brands including Nike and Reebok and with leading creative agencies including AKQA and Wieden & Kennedy. His passion for the health of both humans and the planet compelled him to join *Seraphic Group to help Dr. Zach Bush and the passionate team behind him continue to drive innovation forward across the brand and product lines.

Nick Rodgers has shaped iconic work at top creative agencies for over 13 years. He got his start at Goodby Silverstein & Partners, cutting his teeth on brands such as Sonic, Dickies, Cheetos and the NBA. For the past six years, Rodgers helped shape Zambezi, serving as Creative Director on brands such as Autotrader, adidas, Taylormade, Ultimate Software, Stance and Venmo. Along the way, his work has been recognized by Cannes, AdAge, The One Show, The Effie Awards and more.

Expanding the Mission

ION*Biome is just one part of the incredible work underway at *Seraphic Group, a company dedicated to bringing balance back to the biosphere through human and planetary health. Human health is supported by the ION*Biome family of products and will be supported by services that help individuals restore their body's innate healing abilities to achieve optimal health. This is complemented by several products designed to improve the health of our natural world as well as the company's non-profit, Farmer's Footprint, which advocates for soil health and movement away from the use of toxic chemicals like glyphosate across farmlands and within our communities.

To help spread these messages, *Seraphic Group has appointed THINK, a New York and Los Angeles-based public relations, marketing and digital agency, to be its communications agency of record. Led by agency Principals, Tracey Manner and Elaine-Drebot Hutchins, THINK will be focusing on promoting ION*Biome to a new generation of consumers; amplifying the work of Farmer's Footprint to help encourage more farm restoration; and focusing on the vision of *Seraphic Group and its Founder, Dr. Zach Bush.

ION*Biome products are now available online and will begin rolling out at retail in late 2019. The price and formula remain the same as the trusted RESTORE brand. For more information on ION*Biome, visit www.ionbiome.com. For more information on *Seraphic Group, please visit www.seraphicgroup.com

