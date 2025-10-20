Seraphic Named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2025 GigaOm Radar Report for Secure Enterprise Browsing

GigaOm highlights Seraphic's network and endpoint security protection, identity & access management capabilities, and its strong data loss prevention features

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraphic, the leader in Secure Enterprise Browser (SEB) technology, today announced it has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2025 GigaOm Radar Report for Secure Enterprise Browsing. GigaOm recognized Seraphic for its innovative approach to secure enterprise browsing, awarding top marks for Key and Emerging Features. This recognition reinforces Seraphic's leadership and strong innovation in delivering a Secure Enterprise Browsing (SEB) platform built for the AI era.

Key findings from the report include:

Comprehensive Network & Endpoint Protection – Seraphic earned top marks for its robust network security functions and endpoint security capabilities, ensuring threats are blocked before they can compromise devices or data.

– Seraphic earned top marks for its robust network security functions and endpoint security capabilities, ensuring threats are blocked before they can compromise devices or data. Strong Data Loss Prevention (DLP) – The platform provides granular controls for data movement, preventing leaks across SaaS, web apps, downloads, and uploads without harming productivity.

– The platform provides granular controls for data movement, preventing leaks across SaaS, web apps, downloads, and uploads without harming productivity. Identity & Access Management Excellence – GigaOm highlighted Seraphic's ability to enforce identity and app-aware policies across managed and unmanaged devices, giving enterprises precise granular control.

– GigaOm highlighted Seraphic's ability to enforce identity and app-aware policies across managed and unmanaged devices, giving enterprises precise granular control. Visibility & Monitoring – Seraphic's detailed logging, analytics, and policy enforcement earned high ratings.

– Seraphic's detailed logging, analytics, and policy enforcement earned high ratings. Protection Beyond the Browser – The report highlighted Seraphic's emerging feature for extending security to non-browser web apps, delivering consistent protection across the entire ecosystem.

"Our mission has always been to provide enterprises with uncompromising security that works seamlessly in the background, protecting users, data, and devices without disrupting productivity," said Ilan Yeshua, co-founder and CEO of Seraphic. "With AI-driven threats on the rise, we're investing heavily in advanced detection technologies to stay ahead of emerging risks. This recognition validates that we're delivering on that promise and accelerating the future of secure enterprise browsing."

GigaOm Analyst Andrew Green wrote, "The solution [Seraphic] can deliver on a wide range of use cases, including safe browsing, DLP, browser extension management, support for BYOD policies, managing organizational application access, and secure remote access. It can be used to replace technologies such as virtual private networks, secure web gateways, virtual desktop infrastructure, and remote browsing isolation.

The GigaOm Radar for Secure Enterprise Browsing evaluates 17 of the top Secure Enterprise Browsing (SEB) solutions and compares against criteria including technical capability, business utility, emerging features, and non-functional requirements like scalability and deployment simplicity. Being named both a Leader and a Fast Mover confirms that Seraphic is not only delivering strong current capabilities but also rapidly evolving its platform to meet emerging threats and customer needs.

To read the full GigaOm Radar Report for Secure Enterprise Browsing, visit here, and to learn more about Seraphic's Secure Enterprise Browser (SEB) platform, visit seraphicsecurity.com.

About Seraphic

Seraphic transforms any browser into a secure enterprise browser, delivering real-time protection against zero-days, AI threats, data loss, and credential theft on both managed and unmanaged devices. Awarded the Frost & Sullivan Global Zero Trust Enabling Technology Leadership Award and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Seraphic secures the enterprise browser for today's modern, cloud-driven businesses. For more information visit, seraphicsecurity.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773340/Seraphic_Logo.jpg

Media Contact

Eric Wolkstein

Head of Communications, Seraphic

[email protected]

SOURCE Seraphic Security