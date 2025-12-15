Seraphic Named a Leader in the 2025 Frost Radar™: Global Zero Trust Browser Security Market

Use cases and key highlights from the Frost Radar™ profile include:

Web Threat Prevention: Real-time in-browser defense against phishing, malware, and drive-by attacks.

Real-time in-browser defense against phishing, malware, and drive-by attacks. DLP & Governance: Granular controls for upload/download, clipboard, printing, and screen sharing, including BYOD.

Granular controls for upload/download, clipboard, printing, and screen sharing, including BYOD. Secure Access: VPN/VDI-free access to corporate and SaaS apps with inline visibility and enforcement.

VPN/VDI-free access to corporate and SaaS apps with inline visibility and enforcement. Identity Security: Controls credential and session behavior to reduce hijacking and misuse.

Controls credential and session behavior to reduce hijacking and misuse. Secure AI Adoption: Visibility and guardrails for GenAI use (shadow AI and data exposure).

Visibility and guardrails for GenAI use (shadow AI and data exposure). Extension & Shadow IT Governance: Discovers and governs risky extensions and unapproved browser tools.

Discovers and governs risky extensions and unapproved browser tools. Extensible Integrations: Works with SSO/IdP, EDR, CDR, SIEM/SOAR, SSPM, and more.

Works with SSO/IdP, EDR, CDR, SIEM/SOAR, SSPM, and more. Momentum: Frost & Sullivan cites strong enterprise adoption and consistent YoY revenue growth.

"Web browsers have become the operating system of the enterprise, making them a primary target for adversaries. Our mission at Seraphic is to close this critical gap by securing the browser from any attack vector and empower organizations to embrace modern workforce by adopting SaaS applications, remote connectivity, and GenAI with confidence." Ilan Yeshua, co-founder and CEO of Seraphic

"Enterprise customers demand lightweight, clientless, and browser-native security solutions that are easy to deploy and manage and offer high performance." Swetha Krishnamoorthi, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan

Published by Frost & Sullivan, the Frost Radar evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: growth and innovation. This year's Zero Trust Browser Security report recognizes Seraphic for its rapid and sustained growth through innovative technologies.

To read the full 2025 Frost Radar™: Global Zero Trust Browser Security Market, visit here.

About Seraphic

Seraphic transforms any AI and Traditional browser into a secure enterprise browser, delivering real-time protection against zero-days, AI threats, data loss, and credential theft on both managed and unmanaged devices. Awarded the Frost & Sullivan Global Zero Trust Enabling Technology Leadership Award and backed by investors including CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, Planven, Cota Capital, Storm Ventures, Eastlink, and Secure Octane, and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Seraphic secures the enterprise browser for today's modern, cloud-driven businesses. For more information visit, seraphicsecurity.com.

Media Contact

Eric Wolkstein

Head of Communications at Seraphic

[email protected]

SOURCE Seraphic Security