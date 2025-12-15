Seraphic Named a Leader in the 2025 Frost Radar™: Global Zero Trust Browser Security Market

Seraphic Security

Dec 15, 2025, 13:00 ET

Frost & Sullivan highlights Seraphic's browser-agnostic Zero Trust Browser Security (ZTBS) approach, bringing safe browsing, DLP governance, remote connectivity, identity protection, AI security, and advanced protections to turn any browser into a secure enterprise browser

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraphic, a leader in enterprise browser security, today announced its leading position in the Frost Radar™: Global Zero Trust Browser Security Market, 2025, reflecting strong performance across both innovation and growth.

The Frost Radar analysis highlights Seraphic's browser-agnostic Zero Trust Browser Security (ZTBS) platform designed to deliver protection, visibility, governance, and policy enforcement across web and SaaS use cases for managed and unmanaged devices/BYOD, without disrupting user experience and business operations.

Use cases and key highlights from the Frost Radar™ profile include:

  • Web Threat Prevention: Real-time in-browser defense against phishing, malware, and drive-by attacks.
  • DLP & Governance: Granular controls for upload/download, clipboard, printing, and screen sharing, including BYOD.
  • Secure Access: VPN/VDI-free access to corporate and SaaS apps with inline visibility and enforcement.
  • Identity Security: Controls credential and session behavior to reduce hijacking and misuse.
  • Secure AI Adoption: Visibility and guardrails for GenAI use (shadow AI and data exposure).
  • Extension & Shadow IT Governance: Discovers and governs risky extensions and unapproved browser tools.
  • Extensible Integrations: Works with SSO/IdP, EDR, CDR, SIEM/SOAR, SSPM, and more.
  • Momentum: Frost & Sullivan cites strong enterprise adoption and consistent YoY revenue growth.

"Web browsers have become the operating system of the enterprise, making them a primary target for adversaries. Our mission at Seraphic is to close this critical gap by securing the browser from any attack vector and empower organizations to embrace modern workforce by adopting SaaS applications, remote connectivity, and GenAI with confidence." Ilan Yeshua, co-founder and CEO of Seraphic

"Enterprise customers demand lightweight, clientless, and browser-native security solutions that are easy to deploy and manage and offer high performance." Swetha Krishnamoorthi, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan

Published by Frost & Sullivan, the Frost Radar evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: growth and innovation. This year's Zero Trust Browser Security report recognizes Seraphic for its rapid and sustained growth through innovative technologies.

To read the full 2025 Frost Radar™: Global Zero Trust Browser Security Market, visit here.

About Seraphic 

Seraphic transforms any AI and Traditional browser into a secure enterprise browser, delivering real-time protection against zero-days, AI threats, data loss, and credential theft on both managed and unmanaged devices. Awarded the Frost & Sullivan Global Zero Trust Enabling Technology Leadership Award and backed by investors including CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, Planven, Cota Capital, Storm Ventures, Eastlink, and Secure Octane, and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Seraphic secures the enterprise browser for today's modern, cloud-driven businesses. For more information visit, seraphicsecurity.com. 

Media Contact 

Eric Wolkstein
Head of Communications at Seraphic
[email protected] 

