Seraphim Equities In Association With Share4Kids Lend A Helping Hand In Newburgh

"It's not all business for us, we're excited to grow with the city... we care about the existing businesses in Newburgh" Tweet this

"Our goal for the event was to provide locals with giveaway items that are essential for the holidays along with accessories that'll keep families warm during a frigid Upstate New York winter. As a family-run company, we are always thinking about existing communities and how we can give back, especially during the holidays," said Adam Shayanfekr.

"Share4Kids is a non-profit organization formed out of love, passion, and dedication to helping children. We actively raise money for various other non-profit charities ranging from Sunrise Camp , Friendship Circle , and other community services and after school programs for children with disabilities. Share4Kids has long served Paterson, NJ, and Brooklyn, NY communities and we are thrilled to be in Newburgh, NY. On behalf of our board, we are looking forward to seeing how we can help in a meaningful way and are always open to discuss new partnership ideas or suggestions," said Marie Rizk.

Mid-Hudson Times highlights Seraphim Equities' community-first approach in the article, Restoration over Renovation, by touching on the Christmas Giveaway Event and highlighting the company's approach: "It's not all business for us, we're excited to grow with the city," and, "We care about the existing businesses in Newburgh plus the ones that are coming into the city and are taking a hands-on approach. We're developing a group that will bring local businesses and organizations together that sources and allocates resources that will better the daily lives of residents and businesses."

The event took on an apple theme to highlight Seraphim Equities' nickname for the city, "The Little Apple," which is a play on Manhattan's nickname, "The Big Apple"; suggesting Newburgh as an escape from congested Manhattan and offering affordable rent prices in comparison to its neighboring cities of Beacon, Irvington, Chester, and Troy. Newburgh is a city that puts its community first while opening its arms to creativity and opportunity, acting as a canvas for new dreams to grow. As Newburgh's historian Mary McTameney puts it, "Newburgh has always been a gateway for a new life, then and now." The Hudson River's majestic vibe runs through residents of this city and is part of their DNA.

"With the pandemic putting a damper on events such as school field trips and holiday exhibits, we wanted to help make sure that Newburgh's children and their families still had the opportunity to experience the holiday spirit. The energy of the event was spectacular and brought a special vibe to Broadway that only the holidays could bring. Special thanks to Adam's Faireacre Farms, Richard Fracasse, Blacc Vanilla, and Newburgh Enlarged City School District!" said Megan Prives, Marketing & Creative at Seraphim Equities.

In a recent article in the NY Times, " Newburgh, N.Y.: Onetime Jewel of the Hudson River ", Journalist Julie Lasky said, "Now it [Newburgh] is catching the eye of investors who have seen other battered Hudson River cities become playgrounds and sanctuaries for New Yorkers. If it could happen in Hudson, in Kingston, and — just across the river — in Beacon, why not here?" With a rich history of architecture, art, and manufacturing paving the way for what is promising to be a monumental revitalization movement, this city displays itself as a historical canvas ready for self-expression by the likes of local talented artists.

Seraphim Equities is a Private Family Office specializing in identifying traditional and nontraditional real estate investment opportunities. The Executive Team and Advisory Board have a combined experience of over 75 Years, with seasoned industry veterans skilled in global marketplace trading, lending, brokerage services, title insurance, technology development, and corporate scaling.

Share4Kids is a non-profit charitable organization established by the founders of Sharestates and their colleagues to collaboratively receive and consolidate significant funds to be used for charitable purposes. Share4Kids' mission is to raise money through its efforts in order to make donations to other registered charitable organizations that support endeavors for children's care, including but not limited to: cancer research, illnesses affecting children, development of facilities for charities that give back to communities, specifically less fortunate families and children who are in need of our assistance.

Newburgh is a city within Orange County that sits on the west side of the Hudson River, across from Beacon, NY, and is the second-largest historical district in New York State (after Manhattan), housing a variety of architectural styles ranging from Gothic to Greek Revival. The city is also the home of Downing Park, the first iteration of Manhattan's infamous Central Park and was George Washington's headquarters during the American Revolutionary war. The urban area located just 60 miles from Manhattan was once a bustling industrial hub with a major port but saw a decline throughout the 20th century. Today, Newburgh re-emerges with a major revitalization movement fueled by an existing and growing artist community, non-profit organizations, and ambitious yet socially conscious developers, making Newburgh a city worth exploring.

