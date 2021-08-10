Seraxis appoints Shelley Hartman, Jerry Baty and MJ Choi to the Board of Directors

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The regenerative medicine company Seraxis today announces that Shelley Hartman, Jerry Baty, and Min-Jung Choi are appointed to its Board of Directors. Shelley Hartman is the current Chief Executive Officer of Aegle Therapeutics Corp and former Managing Director at Goldman, Sachs & Co. Jerry Baty is a partner with Newport LLC and was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of SafeTech USA and Chief Finance Officer of several biotech, pharma and medical devices companies. Min-Jung Choi is a Senior Finance Manager at Medytox and an experienced business leader.

"I am pleased to welcome Shelley, Jerry and MJ to Seraxis' Board of Directors. Their expertise will add to the current Board to foster the company's growth as we transition to the clinical stage," said William Rust, PhD, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Seraxis.

Seraxis manufactures replacement pancreatic islets from a proprietary human stem cell line and packages these within its delivery device, SeraGraft©, to provide a combination therapy that effectively replaces the pancreatic endocrine function that is lost in many diabetic patients. This mission is supported by investments from Eli Lilly and Company, Frazier Healthcare Partners, Polaris Ventures, JDRF T1D Fund and others.

About Seraxis, Inc.

Seraxis is a privately held biotechnology company located in the BioHealth Capital Region, Maryland. Seraxis aims to be the first to provide diabetics a clinical solution for glucose control and complete autonomy from insulin injections. Further information can be found at www.seraxis.com

