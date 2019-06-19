SERAXIS Inc. inks Research Collaborative Agreement with North Carolina Research Hospital

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SERAXIS Inc., the developer of SR-01, a cell therapy for insulin-dependent diabetes, today announces signing a research collaboration agreement with Wake Forest Baptist Health to further build on SERAXIS existing diabetes program.

SERAXIS leading technology includes GMP-grade, pure pancreatic islets that contain 60-90% of insulin-secreting beta cells. SERAXIS islets mimic true native islets, secreting insulin and glucagon in response to glucose and rescuing animal models of diabetes. SERAXIS islets are manufactured using large-scale culture methods and consistently achieve high purity without the need for cell selection.

Wake Forest Baptist Health is a nationally recognized, fully integrated academic medical center with the largest kidney and pancreas transplant center in North Carolina. Dr. Giuseppe Orlando, MD PhD, transplant surgeon at Wake Forest Baptist Health Health, and SERAXIS' scientific advisor, is a trailblazer in researching human engineered replacement tissues.

"We are excited to work with such an innovative team that is endeavoring to move a potentially best-in-class cell therapy for diabetes to the clinic," said Dr. Orlando.

About SERAXIS INC.

SERAXIS is a privately held biotechnology company with operations located in the BioHealth Capital Region, Maryland. SERAXIS has a proprietary cell line and technology to manufacture transplant-ready pancreatic islets for treatment of insulin-dependent diabetes. SERAXIS also developed SeraGraft™, a device that safely protects these human pancreas cells from the immune system. SERAXIS is advancing its cell therapy and SR-01, a cell therapy/device combination to the clinic. Further information can be found at www.seraxis.com

