Serca Pharmaceuticals presents first-in-class strategy for game-changing, post heart-attack cardioprotection at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2023

News provided by

Serca Pharmaceuticals

29 Aug, 2023, 03:00 ET

Evidence that 13-M, a unique small molecule disruptor of adrenergic SERCA2 activity reduces infarct size and preserves cardiac function

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serca Pharmaceuticals, a cardioprotection company that is developing 13-M, a novel first-in-class treatment for minimising the tissue damage that occurs with blood reperfusion post myocardial infarction (MI) and stenting, today presented exciting preclinical data showcasing its novel therapeutic strategy targeting the SERCA2 complex to protect heart tissue from ischemia-reperfusion injury at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2023, the world's largest cardiology congress, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 25–28 August 2023.

The findings presented suggest that specifically blocking the adrenergic regulation of SERCA2-activity is beneficial and provide evidence that small molecular protein to protein interaction (PPI) disruptors with this mechanism, such as Serca's lead product 13-M, reduce infarct size and preserve cardiac function.

13-M, is a small, first-in-class NCE shown to have important protein to protein interaction (PPI) characteristics with the capacity to modulate the SERCA2 Ca2+ pump and is the first small molecule to target the AKAP18d-PLB interaction. The compound could be transformative in treating cardiology patients who are impacted by MI and stenting and is currently in preclinical drug development.

MI is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, affecting approximately seven million people each year. Without treatment, 30% of MI patients will go on to develop heart failure. Infarct size is the biggest predictor of post-MI heart failure. Supported by over a decade of research in signalling pathways and SERCA2, 13-M has shown a 30% reduction in infarct size in preclinical models; in the clinic, >10% infarct reduction is considered meaningful.

Kjetil Hestdal, Chief Executive Officer said, "This marks yet another important step forward in the development of much-needed novel treatments for acute myocardial infarction and associated heart failure. Our findings presented at the ESC Congress show that by targeting regulation of the SERCA2 complex, we can potentially protect against myocardial ischemia-reperfusion injury. We are aiming to develop 13-M as a breakthrough treatment for patients impacted by MI and stenting, that we anticipate will fulfil the significant unmet need of preserving heart tissue and function."

The Company is on track for IND filing in 2024 to begin Phase 1 studies later that year.

Details of the poster which was presented on the 28th August, are as follows:

Abstract: New therapeutic strategy targeting regulation of the SERCA2 complex protects from myocardial ischemia-reperfusion injury
Authors: Ana I. Calejo1,2, Ellen Østensen 1, Magnus Aronsen34, Brigitte Lygren1, Jonas Skogestad3,4, Jo Klaveness5, Ivar Sjaastad3, and Kjetil Taskén1,6

1 University of Oslo, Centre Molecular Medicine Norway, EMBL Partnership, Oslo, Norway
2 Serca Pharmaceuticals AS
3 Oslo University Hospital Ulleval, Inst. For Experimental Medical Research
4 Inst. Of Basic Medical Sciences, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway
5 Institute of Pharmacy, Oslo, Norway
6 Inst. Cancer Research, University Hospital, Oslo, Norway

For further details on the poster, please contact Tove Flem Jacobsen, or visit the Serca Pharmaceuticals website: https://sercapharmaceuticals.com/.

Company representatives will also be attending the LSX Nordic Congress being held on the 10-11 October and look forward to meeting investors and potential partners.

About Serca Pharmaceuticals

Serca is a cardioprotection company that is developing 13-M, a novel first-in-class treatment for minimising tissue damage that occurs with blood reperfusion post myocardial infarction (MI) and stenting. MI is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, affecting approximately seven million people each year. Without treatment, 30% of MI patients will go on to develop heart failure. Infarct size is the biggest predictor of post-MI heart failure and 13-M has shown a 30% reduction in infarct size in preclinical models; in the clinic >10% infarct reduction is considered meaningful. Serca is partnered with Cadila Pharmaceuticals, one of India's largest private pharmaceutical companies. https://sercapharmaceuticals.com/

SOURCE Serca Pharmaceuticals

Also from this source

Serca Pharmaceuticals showcases exciting data on 13-M at Heart Failure 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.