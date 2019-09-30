Serco Awarded $162 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy's Amphibious Warfare Program Office

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a contract to continue its support to the U.S. Navy's Amphibious Warfare Program Office (PMS 377) with a full range of professional support services including Test & Evaluation Program Support, Technical Management Support, Acquisition & Life Cycle Management, and Integrated Logistics Support.

This is the first contract award announcement for the Naval Systems business that Serco acquired from Alion Science & Technology Corporation. The recompete contract has a one-year base period plus four one-year option periods and is valued at $162 million, if all options are exercised. The business began providing direct program support to PMS 377 in 2009, and since then the program has grown from 8 personnel to approximately 220 today.

Under the contract award, Serco will continue providing services that support the new construction and delivery of Navy amphibious ships and crafts, as well as the entire program lifecycle of four classes of craft, including multi-purpose (LHAR Class) ships, Landing Craft Utility (LCU 1610 and LCU 1700), Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) and Ship Shore Connector (SSC). Services provided range from concept design and engineering; to program management for production and ship/craft delivery; to fleet support including Ship Life Extension Program (SLEP), regular overhauls and vessel retirement. Work will be performed at both CONUS and OCONUS locations.

"This was a critical recompete win for Serco, as it reinforces our ability to deliver the Design, Integrate, Support lifecycle for the U.S. Navy," said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO of Serco Inc. "Serco is now one of the largest providers of naval modernization services in the U.S. and winning programs like PMS 377 will continue to be a strategic priority for the Company going forward."

The Company's services under this contract enable these vessels to be deployed on amphibious missions including airborne/and seaborne assaults on hostile shores, as well as a very important humanitarian support role for natural disasters as demonstrated during the critical recovery responses to hurricanes Katrina and Dorian.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 8,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.2 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco-na.com.

