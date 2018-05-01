Serco Awarded $232 Million Contract Vehicle to Continue Supporting Naval Electronic Surveillance Systems

Under the contract, Serco will deliver technical services to the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), program executive offices, other DoD agencies, the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marine Corps and other government programs. Serco has been performing equivalent work under predecessor contract vehicles since 2001, and has helped integrate more effective and efficient communications between federal and state and local government agencies and improve their ability to collectively respond to terrorism threats.

"Serco is proud of the base modernization services we have been providing to the U.S. Navy under this program for the last 17 years," said Dave Dacquino, Serco's Chairman and CEO. "We have a team in place focused on delivering operational excellence in support of helping our nation secure our bases, and detect and respond to terrorist threats."

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 8,000 employees and annual revenue of $1 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco-na.com.

