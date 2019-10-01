Serco Awarded $32 Million contract to provide Psychological Health Services to U.S. Navy

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology and management services, today announced the award of a contract to continue its support to the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Psychological Health Outreach Program (PHOP). The recompete contract has a one-year base period plus four one-year option periods and is valued at $32 million, if all options are exercised. Serco has supported this program since its inception in 2008.

Serco will provide Psychological Health outreach support within Navy Reserve Force Commands and Marine Forces Reserve at 26 military installations across the U.S. The Serco team will conduct approximately 15,000 clinical assessments annually with Service Members and Family Members to determine any psychological health issues that may require mental healthcare services or other psychological health intervention, and then assist the Reservists with obtaining necessary support either from military or civilian resource providers. The Serco team will also serve as facilitators and provide support for the Returning Warrior Workshop program, where service members learn how to overcome the battles they face back home -- the struggles that come from the dramatic transition from combat life to civilian life.

"Serco is honored to continue delivering psychological health support services to members of our U.S. Navy and Marine Reserves," said Dave Dacquino, Serco Inc.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As part of our Defense Personnel Readiness business, the PHOP contract is one of the many important programs that Serco carries out to provide essential support to the men and women who are defending our country."

The PHOP program was established to ensure that Reservists and their families have full access to appropriate psychological healthcare services and facilitate their recovery, which is essential to maintaining a ready military force. Some of the program's goals include creating a psychological health safety net for Reservists who are at risk for having untreated stress injuries and identifying long-term strategies to improve health support services for the Reservists and their families.

