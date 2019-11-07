Serco Awarded $43 Million Contract to Deliver Engineering and Design for the U.S. Navy's Next Generation Small Surface Combatant Vessels

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a contract to support the U.S. Navy's Guided Missile Frigate FFG(X) Program Executive Office (PEO) for Unmanned and Small Combatants as they design, procure, and build the Navy's next multi-mission Small Surface Combatant. Serco will advise the Navy on technical design issues, establish the network architecture and cybersecurity of ship systems, develop system integration parameters and test requirements, establish integrated logistic support plans for the ship class, and maintain accurate cost estimates for the Navy. The contract is the second contract win of note for the Naval Systems Business Unit that was acquired from Alion Science & Technology Corporation in September. It has a one-year base period plus four one-year option periods and is valued at $43 million, if all options are exercised.

Since the program's inception three years ago, the Company had previously been performing work under a contract vehicle in support of the PEO. The announcement of this contract award broadens Serco's scope of work to support the customer's mission across six key tasks: Network Architecture and Cybersecurity; Cost Estimating; System Integration and Test; Acquisition, Program Management, and Life Cycle Management; Engineering, Design, and Production; and Design Site Support. In addition to modelling the new ship class in a 3D environment, virtual technology will be used in the design site to allow ship designers to walk through the design in a virtual environment to evaluate the design and maintainability.

"The FFG(X) Program is critical to the future force structure of our Navy. We are humbled to be a part of this program and very much look forward to working with our customers to design and deliver this Warship to our sailors," said Vince Stammetti, Senior Vice President of Serco's Maritime, Engineering, Technology and Sustainment Business Unit.

"I am excited about this contract win, as this is what we envisioned for the Naval Systems business," said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO of Serco Inc. "Through the acquisition we gained industry-leading capabilities in naval ship and submarine design, engineering and construction services, which dovetails nicely with Serco's existing strengths in shipboard, shore and systems installation and upgrade services to the Navy."

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 8,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.2 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco-na.com.

