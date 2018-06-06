Serco Awarded Center for Medicare and Medicaid Contract Supporting Health Benefit Exchanges

Serco will assist qualified consumers to effectively and efficiently verify their eligibility for benefits. Work for the Company under the contract includes continued development of the Eligibility Support platform involving the processing of a wide variety of consumer transactions. Serco services ensure the integrity of the program while assisting qualified consumers in securing and maintaining their eligibility to enroll in a Qualified Health Plan.

"Since 2013, Serco has developed a great working partnership with CMS to provide vital services to consumers applying for health insurance eligibility," said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Serco Inc. "As we move forward, Serco is committed to continuing to deliver our case management expertise in support of program integrity."

Over the past five years, Serco has assisted millions of consumers in adjudicating their eligibility applications using a combination of skilled staff and process automation to drive down costs and protect program integrity. Under this contract, the Serco Eligibility Support team will continue to enhance their automated processing platforms and their staff expertise in providing even better and more efficient consumer service.

The Company plans to maintain its processing centers in London, Kentucky; Rogers, Arkansas, and Lawton, Oklahoma.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 8,000 employees and annual revenue of $1 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco-na.com.

