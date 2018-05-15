Serco Awarded New $11.7 Million Contract to Support the Air Force Medical Operations Agency

Under the new contract, Serco provides medical coding audits that ensure systematic, unbiased, independent examination of medical documentation and validates that all codes entered into the Military Health System are in conformity with official coding policies, regulations, requirements, and standards. The integrity of the data provides value to the patient and supports the AFMS mission by playing an integral role in workload, reimbursement, provider currency, decision support, population health, and disability services.

"We believed that our acquisition and program management services were a good match for this program, and we are proud to have earned this new contract to support the Air Force Medical Service," said Dave Dacquino, Serco's Chairman and CEO. "We have assembled a strong team who is focused on supporting the needs of the end user."

