Serco Awarded Position on $2.45 Billion U.S. Navy ID/IQ Contract Vehicle

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, announced today that the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) has named the Company as one of six award winners for an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract. Serco will continue to support the U.S. Navy in the installation and testing of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems. The contract vehicle has a ceiling value of $2.45 billion over a five-year base period and one five-year option period.



Serco will compete for work in the areas of program management, engineering design, and installation support services on all ship classes to include Aircraft Carriers, Surface Combatants and submarines of the US Navy fleet. C4ISR installation services will include both decommissioning and modernization of existing platforms as well as installation design and installation of integrated C4ISR systems. The work will be performed on both the east and west coasts, and additional locations worldwide.



"Serco is proud of the work and solutions we have delivered to this Naval customer over the last 28 years," said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO at Serco. "We are excited to continue to compete for and win task orders in support of the Navy's ships and submarines."



Serco has supported NAVWAR through the completion of over 1,000 integrated installations on ships and shore facilities worldwide.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 8,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.2 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco-na.com.

