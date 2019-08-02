Serco Awarded Position on a New $608 Million Navy C4I IDIQ Contract

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, announced on July 31, 2019 that the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWARSYSCOM) has awarded Serco one of three contracts on a C4I Testing, Integration, and Installation (CTII) indefinite-delivery, indefinite quantity Multiple Award effort. The contract has a five-year base ordering period plus one three-year optional ordering period, with a ceiling value of $608 million.

Under the new IDIQ contract, Serco will compete for task orders to deliver shipboard services to the Program Executive Office (PEO) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I), Carrier and Air Integration Program Office (PMW 750) at the Test and Integration Facility Complex in Charleston, SC and aboard ships primarily at Pascagoula, MS; Newport News, VA; and Norfolk, VA shipyards.

This contract supports various Navy shipbuilding programs that require integrated C4I capabilities to provide communications for maritime operations and flight safety. The integrated capabilities will provide a given command or ship an extension of the tactical horizon, and provide threat indications and warnings. These capabilities will also provide tactical threat analysis and the capability to target the indicated threat entities.

The contract provides shipboard C4I services for multiple platforms simultaneously aboard new construction and overhaul of aircraft carriers and large deck amphibious ships including refuelling and complex overhaul ships. Tasks to be performed by Serco include:

Systems and Design Engineering

Configuration Management

Platform C4I Testing

Production/Integration

Quality Assurance

Platform Logistics Support

"We are excited that the Navy selected Serco to support the integration of C4I Systems of Systems aboard new ships," said Dave Dacquino, Serco Inc.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of the maritime services Serco has been providing the Navy for nearly three decades."

Serco will utilize its 28+ years of experience of building and maintaining C5ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance systems for various branches of the Department of Defense. Serco delivers lifecycle sustainment engineering, systems integration, hardware procurement, software development, technical support, installation and testing, operations and maintenance solutions across the branches of the Department of Defense.

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 8,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.2 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco-na.com.

