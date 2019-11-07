Serco to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 14 November 2019

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serco (LON: SRP, Pink: SCGPY) based in Hook, and focused on public services, today announced that Head of Investor Relations Stuart Ford will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 14. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 14, 2019

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Nov19dbVIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

2 nd October 2019 – Serco awarded position on $968m US Navy ID/IQ Contract Vehicle

– Serco awarded position on US Navy ID/IQ Contract Vehicle 30 th September 2019 – Serco awarded $162m contract to support US Navy's Amphibious Warfare Program Office

– Serco awarded contract to support US Navy's Amphibious Warfare Program Office 20 September 2019 – Serco awarded £450m contract for Northern Isles Ferry Services

– Serco awarded £450m contract for Northern Isles Ferry Services 1 August 2019 – Serco completion of NSBU acquisition (completion of the acquisition of the Naval Systems Business Unit and a small number of related contracting entities (collectively, 'NSBU'), from Alion Science & Technology Corporation)

About Serco

Serco is a leading provider of public services. Our customers are governments or others operating in the public sector. We gain scale, expertise and diversification by operating internationally across five sectors and four geographies: Defence, Justice and Immigration, Transport, Health and Citizen Services, delivered in UK and Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

SOURCE dbVIC - Deutsche Bank Virtual Investor Conference

