Serco Wins $49M Contract to Deliver Submarine Antenna Repair and Overhaul Support for U.S. Navy

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology and management services, announced today that the Naval Undersea Warfare Center has named the Company the sole awardee for an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract to deliver system engineering technical services for the Submarine High Data Rate (SubHDR) program. The contract vehicle has an estimated ceiling value of $49 million over five years.

Serco will continue to perform repair and overhauls to the SubHDR Antenna Pedestal Group (APG) as well as perform evaluation and repair to related sub-components. The Company's work on this contract supports a mission-critical system that provides the U.S. submarine fleet the ability to send and receive information such as secure wide-band communications, voice and data traffic, imagery and video teleconferencing.

"This was a key recompete win for our business and we are proud to have the opportunity to continue delivering systems engineering services to the Navy through this contract vehicle," said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO at Serco Inc. "With many of the SATCOM and radar systems both on ships and shore requiring maintenance and repairs, our teams are hard at work delivering sustainment and obsolescence engineering services that enable customers to extend the lives of existing systems."

The majority of work will be performed out of Serco's facility in Ludlow, Massachusetts. At the 33,000 square foot production and repair facility, the Company provides satellite communications (SATCOM), radar modernization, operations and maintenance, and sustainment services that enable customers to extend the lives of existing systems and achieve phased upgrades with new technology to enhance operational capability. Serco also maintains an indoor near-field and compact antenna test range at that location.

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 6,000 employees and annual revenue of $1 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco-na.com.

