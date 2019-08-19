Serco Wins Position on a $18 Million Shore Modernization Multiple Award Contract to Continue Supporting NIWC Pacific

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, announced today that the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific has awarded Serco one of four contracts on a Special Projects and Electronic Systems Engineering Support indefinite-delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) Multiple Award. The IDIQ has a three-year base period valued at $18.2 million with two subsequent two-year options for a total ceiling value of $44.4 million over the full seven-year period.

Under the re-competed multiple award contract vehicle, Serco will continue to bid on task orders to deliver sustainment and technical services supporting experimental and developmental of electronic systems technologies for the U.S. Navy as well as the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies. Tasks to be performed by Serco include: hardware and software engineering, configuration management, and logistics. The primary systems to be supported are: Advanced Wireless Systems; Microwave Communication; Submarine LF/VLF Receiver; Submarine Electronic Surveillance Systems; ancillary sub-systems; Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) System Upgrades and Sustainment Services; and Military Construction C4I Support. Work will be performed at operational platform sites, shore-based sites, and training sites in the U.S. and other locations worldwide.

"Serco is proud that the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific has selected Serco to continue assisting in its execution of sustainment technical support of special projects and electronic systems," said Dave Dacquino, Serco Inc.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

To deliver this work, Serco will utilize its 28+ years of experience of building and maintaining C5ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) systems for various branches of the Department of Defense. Serco delivers the full naval program lifecycle which includes Design-Integrate –Support; consisting of ship and shore modernization, naval design and engineering, satellite and radar modernization, logistics, hardware and systems integration, installation and testing, and operations and maintenance solutions.

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 8,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.2 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco-na.com.

SOURCE Serco Inc.

Related Links

http://www.serco-na.com

