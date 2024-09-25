Sercomm Introduces DOCSIS 4.0 Unified Smart Amplifier at SCTE® TechExpo 2024

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388), a leading global provider of telecom and broadband solutions, announced the launch of its DOCSIS 4.0 Unified Smart Amplifier product portfolio at SCTE® TechExpo 2024. This marks the company's strategic expansion into its DOCSIS 4.0 Unified Smart Amplifier market, showcasing its commitment to delivering advanced solutions that enhance network performance and address the evolving needs of service providers.

Sercomm's DOCSIS 4.0 Unified Smart Amplifier

Building on the momentum from its July Interop success—where Sercomm's Unified DOCSIS solutions demonstrated seamless compatibility with key DOCSIS 4.0 CMTS platforms—the new Smart Amplifier integrates both Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) and Frequency Division Duplex DOCSIS (FDD) technologies into a unified platform. This innovative solution enables operators to respond more effectively to changing market demands without the need for costly infrastructure upgrades or truck rolls.

Derek Elder, President of Sercomm's Service Provider Business Group, highlighted the significance of this new addition: "Our DOCSIS 4.0 Unified Smart Amplifier is designed to help operators enhance their network management capabilities. By harnessing AI, it delivers real-time insights and automatically adjusts to ensure optimal network performance, reducing operational costs and preparing operators for the future of broadband. It's not just about addressing today's needs—it's about building networks that can evolve with tomorrow's demands."

With the introduction of the DOCSIS 4.0 Smart Amplifier, Sercomm continues to offer operators the tools they need to scale networks efficiently and stay competitive in the broadband market. To learn more about this product and other innovations, visit Sercomm at Booth #2341 at SCTE® TechExpo 2024.

About Sercomm

Founded in 1992, Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of telecom and broadband equipment. The company specializes in developing embedded solutions that make networking simpler and more accessible. With its global headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, and operations across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, Sercomm serves some of the world's largest service providers and networking OEMs. For more information, visit www.sercomm.com.

SOURCE Sercomm Corporation