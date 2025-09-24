Sercomm Opens Denver Test House to Advance Real-Home Testing in Product Development

New facility integrates modular environments with Sercomm Ares software and an industry-standard test platform WiCheck from Alethea to accelerate operator validation and shorten time to market

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm (TWSE: 5388), a leading provider of telecom and broadband equipment, today announced the opening of its Denver Test House, a purpose-built facility that recreates real-home environments to support customized, repeatable WiFi, IoT, Fixed Wireless, and other testing throughout product development and operator acceptance.

"The decision to invest in the Denver Test House underscores Sercomm's commitment to working even more closely with customers," said Derek Elder, President of Sercomm Service Provider Business Group. "By providing a configurable home environment and customer-defined scenarios, we help teams better understand end-user experiences earlier and make confident judgments that lead to better service quality."

The facility is a typical large North American home spanning three floors and is designed to be modular and adaptable. It reflects typical home layouts, common building materials, and mixed device usage. Modular fixtures allow rapid reconfiguration so projects can move quickly from concept to validation. In addition, a guided, intelligent vehicle simulates user movement throughout the home—supporting consistent evaluation of roaming, mesh performance, and other behaviors without disclosing proprietary methods.

At the core of the Denver Test House is the integration of the WiCheck/Ares Test Bed, combining a widely trusted, industry-standard test platform with Sercomm Ares, the company's software for test planning and evidence management. This foundation enables partners to build realistic scenarios and review results in a consistent, shareable way across engineering, product, and operations teams.

"We built on tools the industry already trusts," said Bill Wallace, VP of Engineering at Sercomm's Service Provider Business Group. "With Ares organizing and interpreting results from realistic home scenarios, customers gain earlier insights, smoother problem-solving, and faster time to market. This approach allows operators to innovate confidently while reducing deployment risks."

The Denver Test House also serves as a model that can evolve with customer requirements, including adapting environments to reflect local housing styles and materials where needed. This initiative reinforces Sercomm's role as a strategic solutions partner—anticipating customer needs and driving continuous innovation to deliver enhanced connectivity and better user experiences.

