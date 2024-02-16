Sercomm Unveils Vision of Future City at MWC Barcelona 2024, Showcasing Smart Solutions and Innovations

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm Corporation(TWSE: 5388), a leading provider of telecom and broadband equipment, announces its participation at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2024, a premier event for the mobile and telecommunications industry. Adhering to the event's key themes, Sercomm will exhibit its cutting-edge solutions across three areas: 5G, Intelligent Diagnostic Platform, and Digitalized Service for City. The conference is scheduled from February 26 to 29 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

Sercomm's Chairman & CEO, James Wang, commenting on the company's participation, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of MWC Barcelona 2024, to showcase our latest innovations and demonstrate how Sercomm's solutions and service are reshaping the connectivity industry and maintain our position as the preferred technology partner for telecom operators."

Sercomm's 5G offerings include comprehensive solutions like mmWave/Sub-6GHz small cells and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Customer Premises Equipment (CPE). Additionally, the company will present private network solutions designed for vertical applications, ensuring fast, secure, and efficient connectivity.

Additionally, Sercomm's Intelligent Diagnostic Platform will come to life through live demonstrations of its cloud-based broadband analytics platform. This innovative tool allows operators to monitor the real-time deployment status of users' CPEs and network performance, aiming to reduce customer complaints and operational costs.

The company will also present its solution to Digitalized Service for City, featuring city-level surveillance services integrating IoT connectivity and 5G/WiFi coverage. These solutions contribute to advanced urban security and smart city initiatives.

Discover Sercomm's role in advancing 5G, IoT, and smart city solutions while contributing to a greener future by visiting its specially designed stand at #2G3MR, Hall 2. The booth incorporates environmentally friendly materials like fabric and a lighter wooden structure to reduce environmental impact and increase recyclability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341717/MWC_2024_Sercomm_Stand.jpg

